Jets Prospect Challenged to Prove Himself After ‘Modest’ Campaign

The New York Jets’ 2022 draft class was tremendous in year one, but a few picks shined more than others during their collective rookie season. For example, first-round defensive end Jermaine Johnson II had a quieter year when you compare him to Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson or Breece Hall, and Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine challenged him to step up and prove himself in year two.

During a June 12 article naming seven NFL sophomores that need to “hit the ground running at training camp,” Ballentine listed Johnson as one of the seven, voicing that the rest of the 2022 class “overshadowed [his] modest rookie campaign.”

Early on, Johnson has accepted that challenge according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. During a recap of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on June 14, Rosenblatt called the promising young pass rusher a “standout,” writing: “Wilson and Gardner got most of the publicity last year, but don’t sleep on Johnson.”

“The Jets believed he was a top-10 talent last year, and he flashed it in a limited role as a rookie,” the NYJ beat reporter went on. “He looks faster and stronger in Year 2, and I think he’s going to make an impact as a pass rusher this year.”

Jets’ Jermaine Johnson ‘Has to Show That He’s Developed’

Ballentine admitted that Johnson’s 2022 campaign “wasn’t the kind of rookie year that was a disaster, but it was one that should leave everyone wanting more.”

“Johnson, 24, settled into a role as a rotational player,” he explained via Bleacher Report. “He played 34 percent of the defensive snaps while also contributing on special teams. He was somewhat productive with 2.5 sacks and six total pressures.”

Having said that, Ballentine added that “if Johnson wants an expanded role, he’s going to have to earn it” — given the crowded D-end rotation that includes Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Will McDonald IV, Bryce Huff and Micheal Clemons.

“It’s a good problem for the Jets to have,” he noted. “They are building an arsenal of young pass rushing talent. But they are also in a position where players aren’t just going to get more run because of their draft position.”

In the end, Ballentine concluded: “Johnson has to show that he’s developed between the end of his rookie season and now once the Jets start camp.”

Analytically, Jermaine Johnson Had an Underrated Rookie Season With Jets

Ballentine’s correct in saying that there’s room for improvement, but Johnson did have an underrated rookie year as far as his position is concerned.

Jets X-Factor analyst Stefan Stelling shared some of the positives from his inaugural season on June 6, after Rosenblatt relayed a would-be sack on Tim Boyle at OTAs.

Jermaine Johnson among 2022 1st rd picks on true pass sets: Pressure Rate: 1st (13.7%)

Hurry Rate: 1st (17.7%)

QB Hit Rate: 1st (3.9%)

Sack Rate: 1st (5.9%) Also 1st in run stop rate (9.5%) Can’t wait to see year 2 #Jets https://t.co/hJSFvmTcDK — Stefan Stelling (@li_jets) June 6, 2023

“Jermaine Johnson among 2022 1st rd picks on true pass sets,” Stelling informed. “Pressure Rate: 1st (13.7%). Hurry Rate: 1st (17.7%). QB Hit Rate: 1st (3.9%). Sack Rate: 1st (5.9%). Also 1st in run stop rate (9.5%).”

Building off his OTA recap, Rosenblatt also stated that “Johnson is looking really fast” with an “improved” get-off. That was on full display during a get-off drill on June 9.

Bryce Huff vs Jermaine Johnson in a get-off drill. Huff won the first round. #Jets pic.twitter.com/KShl0XKgFf — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 9, 2023

Johnson went head-to-head with pass rush specialist Bryce Huff, who is known to have one of the most explosive get-offs in the league. Rosenblatt told viewers that Huff won the drill, but if you watch the video, it’s extremely difficult to determine a victor.

The pass rusher race appears to be determined by milliseconds — some might even call it a draw. That, in itself, shows that Johnson is making strides.