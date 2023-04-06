Jets’ New 89-Game Pass Rusher Sends Strong Message After Signing

The New York Jets made their second signing of the day on April 6, coming to terms with former Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.

The Jets official Twitter account announced the news just before 5 p.m. EST.

OFFICIAL: More strength to the squad! Welcome to NY, Quinton!! ✈ 📰: https://t.co/TWDSZoqaiI pic.twitter.com/PmQQ1C1DUp — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 6, 2023

The 30-year-old interior pass rusher is entering his eighth year in the NFL after beginning as a fifth-round pick with the Seahawks in 2016. He has appeared in 89 games since then, starting 48, with 20.5 career sacks and 64 QB hits according to Pro Football Reference.

Moments before the deal, SNY’s Connor Hughes rumored that there was “optimism” a deal would get done between Jefferson and the Jets.

New DT Quinton Jefferson Says Jets ‘About to Take Over the Division’

Not long after the signing was revealed, CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson shared a conversation with Jefferson over the phone.

“On the phone with new Jets DL Quinton Jefferson on why he signed,” she relayed, quoting Jefferson: “It is a great opportunity to showcase my skillset and to get back into a defense that has an attacking front. I think the sky is the limit with that group. I think we are about to take over the division… Then when you add in Aaron Rodgers and that type of offense with him leading it, you already know that that is a defensive dream.”

New #Jets DL Quinton Jefferson to me [Cont. 2/2] "….Then when you add in Aaron Rodgers and that type of offense with him leading it, you already know that that is a defensive dream." https://t.co/fQqlcU0bD9 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 6, 2023

The veteran defensive lineman spent the 2022 campaign back in Seattle after two years away from the Seahawks organization. He has been to the playoffs the past five consecutive seasons and knows what it takes to win.

Having said that, this is certainly a strong message upon his arrival in New York.