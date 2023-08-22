Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Explains Decision to Play vs Giants

As we know, Aaron Rodgers is expected to make his New York Jets debut during the 2023 preseason finale versus the New York Giants.

What we didn’t know was how much he’s going to play, and head coach Robert Saleh hinted that it could be more than one offensive series on August 22. “We’ll see how it goes,” the Jets HC stated. “I don’t want to just throw him out there for a series and get him out. I’d like to see those guys go through transition, get to the sideline, have some adjustments, get back to the field, play with those adjustments. You’d like to see that transition happen a few times.”

If you’re among the contingent of fans that cannot fathom why the Jets would risk Rodgers getting injured during a meaningless preseason game, both the future Hall of Famer and Saleh explained their decision during Tuesday’s media availability session.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers & Robert Saleh Both Agreed the QB1 Playing Was in Best Interest of the Team

Play

Rodgers spoke after practice, and here’s what he had to say about the decision to take the field at the start of the “Snoopy Bowl.”

“I mean, there’s always that risk/reward,” the veteran signal-caller began. “I think over the years it just hasn’t made sense based on a number of different factors, but I used to enjoy playing in the preseason back in my younger years just to kind of maybe take that first hit or feel the nerves in the first drive. So, I look forward to being out there.”

Rodgers also noted that “it was not much of a conversation” between him and Saleh. Both agreed he should play, and the QB even joked that he thought his head coach was “a little more nervous” that Rodgers would shut the idea down.

“I was already leaning towards asking him to play,” Rodgers said with a smirk, “so that was an easy conversation.”

“You see some of the great ones out there,” Saleh replied earlier. “Kansas City is playing [Patrick Mahomes], Buffalo is playing [Josh Allen]. It’s not uncommon. You can always play the hindsight game, the fearful game, but what’s in the best interest of our team is going out and playing some football together and preparing ourselves the best way we can for Sept. 11.”

To anyone fearful of injury, Saleh also voiced that “you can’t coach scared [and] you can’t play scared.”

“You can slip out of your car and have something happen to you,” he went on. “Knock on wood, everyone will be fine.”

Rodgers also pointed out that “it will be good to be out there with the guys” and most of his starting offensive line — who are all trending towards playing against the Giants outside of left tackle Duane Brown.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Speaks Glowingly of OT Mekhi Becton

The other news of the day was Mekhi Becton’s promotion to the first-team offense at right tackle. Based on Rodgers’ comments after practice, it sounded like the new team leader may have had some hand in that elevation behind the scenes.

“I like Mekhi,” Rodgers began with a smile. “I like Mekhi a lot.”

“He’s a guy that, just like all of us — we want to feel like we belong,” he continued. “We all want to feel like we’re part of this thing, and that we’re a part of the group. Whether by his own doing or just the way things fell, I think he might not have felt that way, and that’s normal. When you’re on injured reserve, and I’ve been a couple times, it’s a tough place to be because you feel isolated from the team. You’re not traveling as much, you’re not in the meetings. So, I think it’s been a conscious effort by all of us to make him feel like he’s part of this thing.”

“He’s so talented,” Rodgers went on praising the former first rounder, “he’s humongous, and he’s athletic for a man who is 6-8, 350. So, I’m excited about seeing him out there. He’s a big teddy bear on the inside so I’ve been enjoying getting to know him. He’s a fierce competitor on the field though and I’m excited about having him out there.”

Becton also spoke with reporters on August 22. He sounded appreciative of his lunch with Rodgers, adding that it’s “probably going to be a reoccurring thing.”

“It’s kind of dope to have somebody like that on your side,” Becton acknowledged. “It’s cool.” Later, he even called Rodgers’ support “uplifting.”