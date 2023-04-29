Jets 6-Foot-5 Draft Pick Sends Strong Message on Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets selected a local Jersey boy in round four of the 2023 NFL Draft — offensive tackle Carter Warren out of Pittsburgh.

Shortly after the pick, NYJ media members spoke with the blocker and one of the questions asked what it will be like to potentially protect for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in New York. Warren’s response — per Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press — was a strong one.

“I know he’s all about ball and business, and I’m the same,” Warren replied. Fans appeared to love the confidence on social media, including one that commented: “Excellent quote.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini also relayed that Warren — who grew up 20 minutes from Jets facilities [in Paterson, NJ] — “got emotional when a NJ area flashed on his phone.” He quoted the left tackle, who stated: “Oh, my god… I was crying.” Warren even noted that he played in a state championship at MetLife Stadium in high school.

Jets ‘Loved’ What They Saw From Carter Warren at Local Pro Day

After the selection, Jets owner Woody Johnson tweeted out that the Jets “staff loved what they saw when @CarterWarren79 came to workout at [One Jets Drive].”

Our staff loved what they saw when @CarterWarren79 came to workout at 1JD. pic.twitter.com/7mHvdHbSPF — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) April 29, 2023

“Not a great athletic profile, but ‘has a ready-made frame with long arms, body control and play strength in his pass sets. He has the tools to carve out a swing tackle role,'” scouted The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, relaying quotes from draft expert Dane Brugler.

“He’s 6-5 and 311,” SNY’s Connor Hughes added. “He has a 7-foot wingspan, which is impressive.”

NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein projected the former Pitt team captain as a fourth or fifth round pick before the draft. Here is what he had to say about him:

“Warren possesses the size and length that teams are looking for from the tackle position. He plays too upright, which diminishes his effectiveness as a move blocker and in pass protection, but he’s capable in both areas. He can discombobulate pass rushers with well-timed, independent hands that help maximize his length with punching. He can be tardy sliding his feet into position as a run blocker and in protection, which can lead to holding and a lack of power to redirect. He’s a better pass protector than run blocker at this stage, but he could hear his name called in the middle rounds with a chance to become a swing tackle or low-end starter in the future.”

Jets Made Rare Trade With Patriots to Snag Extra Draft Pick

Before taking Warren at pick No. 120, the Jets traded back from No. 112 with the division rival New England Patriots to acquire an extra selection in round six. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport detailed the trade, which added pick No. 184.

Trade! The #Jets trade with the #Patriots. It's 112 for 120 and 184. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2023

This decision came just after two rumored Jets draft targets came off the board — defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore and offensive tackle Dawand Jones — so it’s possible that general manager Joe Douglas took that as a sign to move down in the order.

At first, fans were wary about trading with Bill Belichick, but those fears didn’t last long after the Pats selected a kicker at No. 112. Hughes announced the pick, informing that New England had drafted K Chad Ryland out of Maryland.

The Jets now have three more picks in the 2023 NFL Draft after Warren.