Jets Set to Receive Draft Pick After $51 Million Free Agency Loss

The New York Jets lost a key piece but are projected to receive a future draft asset.

Defensive lineman Bryce Huff signed a record-breaking three-year deal for $51.1 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. Nick Korte from Over The Cap revealed on social media that will result in Gang Green receiving a fourth-round compensatory selection in 2025.

At just over $17M APY, that's good for a 4th round 2025 compensatory pick on the board to the Jets for Bryce Huff going to Philly. That signing also cancels out for now the comp pick the Eagles did have on the board for D'Andre Swift going to Chicago. https://t.co/W5YSCqFPUR — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 11, 2024

If the green and white make a significant enough splash of their own in free agency that could cancel out the potential return of this Huff comp pick.

Huff Delivers Emotional Message on Social Media After Eagles Signing

“I just wanna say thank you to everybody that’s been following my journey since I showed up in New York 4 years ago. The memories I made in MetLife and in the city of New York will be cherished forever. The constant words of encouragement from fans from the day I signed as an undrafted free agent to my last snap as a Jet kept me going through the good and the bad times. Y’all are real ones. The support from my coaches and brothers that put in work with me every day was crucial in my development as a player and as a man and I have nothing but love for each and every one of them. It’s been fun,” Huff wrote on X previously Twitter.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said in response to the Huff deal that, “Will McDonald better be good.”

He said bluntly that it was a “missed opportunity. They [the Jets] should have locked up him earlier. Also passed on trade opportunities last season.”

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero thought Huff was going to be traded last year based on the interest level he had from other teams. However, New York rejected those offers.

Instead of getting a guaranteed asset for a player they ended up losing anyway, the Jets will have to hope they get that comp pick next year.

Cimini said it’s a “tough blow” on multiple levels for the Jets. They let a young player out of the building at a premium position who was a “homegrown” talent.

Although Cimini did provide an interesting note from the team perspective saying, “[Huff] didn’t cause opponents to alter their game plan” like other talent on the Jets defense.

Pre-Free Agency 7-Round Jets Mock Draft

Play

Draft analyst Dom C. joined me on “Boy Green Daily” on Monday, March 11 to reveal a seven-round Jets mock draft.

The green and white have eight selections in the 2024 NFL draft. Dom C used six of the eight selections on the offensive side of the ball in this mock draft simulation.

That included Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu in the first round and was followed up by South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler in the third round. In the fourth round, he projected UCF wide receiver Javon Baker.

With the other four picks, he added Baylor defensive lineman Gabe Hall, Wisconsin hog molly Tanor Bortollini, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, and finally Texas A&M guard Layden Robinson.

However, there will be a much clearer picture of the NFL draft after we get through free agency. That should set the stage for what New York plans to do in April.