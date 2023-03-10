NFL Coaches & Execs Take Their Pick: Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson or Jimmy Garoppolo?

The NFL quarterback carousel is picking up speed.

On Monday, March 6, the New Orleans Saints launched an opening salvo in an offseason of anticipated frenetic quarterback movement, signing former Las Vegas Raiders starter Derek Carr to a deal that, according to reports, includes upwards of $100 million guaranteed.

New Orleans’ plundering of Carr, swooping in and signing the 31-year-old amid a full-court press from the New York Jets was just the first major move in a week that saw signal callers take center stage.

Less than an hour before the deadline to apply the franchise tag on Tuesday, March 7, the Baltimore Ravens deployed the non-exclusive tag on Lamar Jackson. The Ravens’ move allows Jackson to negotiate with every other team across the league, and if he signs to an offer sheet, Baltimore can either choose to match or receive a pair of first-round picks as compensation for the 2019 MVP quarterback.

Meanwhile, with Jackson tagged, and Carr signed, the Jets turned their attention to three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. New York’s decision-makers, including owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett flew to California to meet with Rodgers.

Now that Carr is off the market, Jackson can be had for a pair of first-round picks — and potentially a long-term contract with massive guarantees, with Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo making up the top veteran options, who is the best of the bunch right now?

To get a sense of how the league views the current veteran quarterback options, Heavy surveyed a half dozen current and former general managers, executives, and coaches on who they would prefer to add; given all of the variables of age, skill set, and price: Jackson, Rodgers or Garoppolo? Here is how they responded.

Lamar Jackson

“Lamar. He’s the best talent going forward, and as far as price is concerned, you’d be getting the most bang for your buck.” – NFC personnel executive

Jackson’s situation is nothing short of fascinating.

The 26-year-old could be the first quarterback to be signed to an offer sheet and wind up on a different team, has won an MVP, and boasts one of the most electrifying skill sets in the NFL.

“Lamar would be my easy choice,” an NFL personnel director told Heavy. “He’s the youngest of the bunch, and he’s very special.”

However, in addition to being a transcendent talent, Jackson also has a meager 1-3 postseason record, and significant injury concerns when coupled with his reliance on his mobility to make plays.

Those concerns, at least publicly, led teams such as the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, and others to very publicly distance themselves from expressing interest in Jackson mere moments after he was tagged.

Some of those concerns could stem from a reluctance to offer a fully-guaranteed contract that mirrors the $230 million deal the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to in March 2022, despite Watson facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

“I would not want to run the offense that is required to bring out the best parts of Lamar’s skill set,” a former general manager added.

Aaron Rodgers

“Give me Aaron. He’s smart. He’s accurate. He’s still mobile enough. Most of all, he makes the players around him better.” – Former NFL head coach

The New York Jets are all-in on Rodgers and have acted as such since the moment they hired Hackett as offensive coordinator.

Despite a wildly inconsistent 2022 campaign that saw Rodgers pass for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while posting a 91.1 passer rating, his lowest as a starter, the three-time MVP may be exactly what is missing from a young roster making big strides in the AFC East.

“I’d still want Aaron Rodgers at the helm of my offense,” the former general manager said. “His deal will most likely get reworked to a two-year deal, he’s the best player of these three available, and the compensation in a trade going back to the Packers shouldn’t be that great.”

After three consecutive offseasons of “Will he or won’t he,” the Packers seem primed to move on, get a look at fourth-year former first-round quarterback Jordan Love, and reload, rather than try to piecemeal together another run around the 39-year-old Rodgers.

“I’d swing for the fences and go get Rodgers,” a college scouting director told Heavy.

Take Chances Elsewhere?

“Can I get a look behind door No. 4? Rodgers concerns me even though he is the best of this group. Not sure his heart is in it anymore. Lamar isn’t a championship QB. I think the Ravens see that. Jimmy Garoppolo is competitive but can’t stay healthy. Jimmy also needs talent around him.” – NFL source with front office ties

This is certainly going to be an interesting offseason when it comes to quarterbacks.

As of writing this, it certainly seems as though the Jets are in ‘Rodgers or Bust’ mode, and it might come down to Rodgers choosing Florham Park over taking up residency at Joshua Tree, or another run in the land of the Tundra.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers will likely go shopping for a veteran quarterback as insurance on Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. Likewise, it is difficult to imagine the Buccaneers going into this season with Kyle Trask as the only veteran quarterback on the roster, might Tampa be an ideal landing for Garoppolo? Perhaps the Las Vegas Raiders.

But, following Anthony Richardson‘s electrifying showing at the NFL Combine, there’s a belief by executives inside the NFL that he will be among the top quarterbacks chosen — early in the 2023 NFL Draft. Likewise, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and Will Levis are all available for teams looking to build through the draft, and there is much optimism about each inside the league.

Jackson, Rodgers and Garoppolo are all available, but it remains to be seen just how strong the market is for each and where they’ll land for the upcoming season.