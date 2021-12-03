NFL Analyst Says Jets Rookie ‘Isn’t Cutting It’

The NFL is a results-oriented business.

If you can’t get the job done, you’ll be replaced it is just that simple.

For the New York Jets, things are no different. Throughout the first 11 games of the season, it has become abundantly clear that one rookie isn’t carrying his weight.

On I’m Just Saying with Brian Mazique, one NFL analyst had seen enough from a certain Jets rookie that hasn’t been getting the job done.

“If you want to look at the unemployment line, I think we should point Matt Ammendola into that direction,” NFL analyst Ryan Sanudo on a Jets player that should be cut. “He just hasn’t cut it at all. He is 2-of-8 on kicks 40 plus yards this season. He just isn’t an NFL kicker at all. I know he is a rookie, but he just isn’t cutting it for the Jets. I would cut him immediately. Honestly, I’d rather have Sam Ficken back than this guy.”

Ammendola has been hard to watch this season. Since his feel-good moment in the season opener, it has been all downhill ever since.

Overall the rookie is 13-of-19, a 68.4 percent conversion rate, and even the kicks that have converted haven’t looked pretty.

The Jets are a 3-8 football team and they need their kicker to make the layups when they’re available and convert the long tries to keep the points flowing. Gang Green isn’t good enough to overcome field goal misses to still find a way to win ball games.

Certainly, Things Are Heading in That Direction





It sure seems like Sanudo’s assessment could soon become a reality.

During head coach Robert Saleh’s Monday presser, he didn’t exactly give a ringing endorsement to his rookie kicker instead leaving the door open for a potential lineup change.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh dodged a @RichCimini question about his confidence level in kicker Matt Ammendola saying ‘I have faith in all of our guys’ + when asked if his job is secure this week Saleh responded, ‘those are always things we’ll talk about’: 👀 #PHIvsNYJ #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/K7kSUqQYVP — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 29, 2021

Then on Wednesday, he made that even more abundantly clear by stating there would be an “open competition” and he simply said, “may the best man win.”

Right now the Jets have Ammendola as the only kicker on the 53-man roster, but they also have Alex Kessman on their practice squad.

The green and white also tried out veteran placekicker Eddy Pineiro this week, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

The 26-year old is 23-of-28 in his career which is good enough for an 82.1 percent conversion rate, which is significantly higher than Ammendola’s stats this season.

Saleh also said they’ll give Ammendola “every opportunity” to keep his job. In other words, the rookie might earn one more game opportunity on Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

If he blows that chance, his career with the Jets could be over. Although he has to make it to game day first.

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer had a presser with the media and he had a lot of interesting things to say:

The open competition between the two kickers on the roster is “really close”

The team has zero hesitation to use either guy, the best man will play

