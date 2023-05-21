Jets Pushed to Sign Super Bowl MVP QB to Avoid ‘Terrifying’ Scenario

It sure seems like the New York Jets are going to roll into the 2023 season with Zach Wilson as the No. 2 quarterback.

Joe Caporoso of Badlands believes that is “objectively bizarre.” He also said if Aaron Rodgers gets hurt, the thought of Wilson stepping up in his place is “somewhat terrifying.”

One thing that could ease his mind is the potential signing of veteran free-agent quarterback Nick Foles.

Making the Jets Case for Nick Foles Over Zach Wilson

At the NFL’s owner meetings head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Wilson will serve as the primary backup in 2023.

Caporoso said that he is “starting to accept” that reality, but he isn’t happy about it.

“Maybe Rodgers’ mentorship helps [Wilson] be serviceable but this is the same guy pulled for Chris Streveler in a must-win primetime game,” Caporoso bluntly explained. “[And Wilson] looked flatly terrified against New England in an eminently winnable game.”

He said that he’d feel “better” with Foles “vs the chaos that Wilson would bring.”

Foles is 34 years of age and is currently an unrestricted free agent. He was most recently on the Indianapolis Colts but was released on May 5.

The former Arizona product has been in the NFL since 2012 and has played for six different franchises. The highlight of Foles’ career was taking over for Carson Wentz during the 2017 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He helped lead the Eagles to its first Super Bowl championship in team history and earned the Super Bowl MVP award in that contest.

Foles overlapped with current Jets general manager Joe Douglas during his two seasons in Philadelphia.

Jets Are Screwed if Aaron Rodgers Gets Seriously Hurt

If Rodgers was to get hurt and miss a serious chunk of time for the Jets, they’d be screwed.

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league and no one can truly prepare for losing the straw that stirs the drink.

However, Caporoso believes Foles could be a big difference-maker if Rodgers was set to miss a few games.

“If Rodgers is out for an extended period of time then the season is dead regardless,” Caporoso documented for Badlands. “So this [is] more about who can win a few games if he’s out 1-3 weeks in November.”

Instead of New York trotting out Wilson to save its season, they could rely on a veteran that has been there and done that.

During Foles’ 11 seasons in the NFL, he has appeared in 71 games and has made 58 career starts. He owns an 82 touchdown to 47 interception ratio, has thrown for 14,227 passing yards, and has completed 62.4 percent of his passes.