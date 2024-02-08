Nick Mangold Interested in Joining Jets Coaching Staff: Exclusive

Nick Mangold is ready to make a football comeback, but not on the field but rather off of it.

During an exclusive interview on “The Boy Green Show”, the longtime New York Jets center told me that he is ready for the next step of his football journey.

“My door is open,” Mangold told me. “We’ve been tossing around different ideas [of what is next for him in his life], to me I do love coaching. I’ve done youth sports and helping out with my kids and everything, which is a lot of fun. I think I’m going to start looking into coaching. Just because I love the game of football. I very much enjoy waking up and feeling good in the morning, so I don’t miss playing football, but I still love the game and it’s such a beautiful game.”

Something #Jets fans have been begging for is closer to a reality. @nickmangold expressed interest in joining the NYJ coaching staff to help them win a #SuperBowl during an exclusive conversation with me on my channel. ‘I love coaching’ + ‘I truly said when I retired that I… pic.twitter.com/is4RsZsTSL — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 8, 2024

In June of 2022, Jets Owner Woody Johnson informed Mangold that he would be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

A few months later Mangold was surprised by the team at 1 Jets Drive when he was present for his Ring of Honor banner being raised. He then gave a small speech in front of a lot of Jets personnel including head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, and a lot of the people behind the scenes.

During that speech that was caught on camera, Mangold got emotional talking about how he hoped to help the team achieve its ultimate goal.

“I truly said when I retired that I would do anything I can to help this organization win a Super Bowl. I mean that because I want that for this organization, the Johnsons, and every player that has ever come through here. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do that as a player, so I’m still here fighting for it,” Mangold revealed.

Mangold Explained His Recent Journey, What Is Leading Him to Want to Coach

Mangold, 40, retired from the game of football officially on April 17, 2018. The Jets cut him in February of 2017 and there were opportunities for him to continue his career elsewhere but he ultimately decided to hang up his cleats.

The former Ohio State product “never left” New Jersey after he retired and admitted that they actually moved even closer to the team facilities because of his kids’ school.

Mangold has stayed close to the game working with the Jets on some other projects. He has contributed as an analyst on some of their digital programming and was named “the official legend ambassador to the UK.”

Although Mangold intimated to me that he is ready to contribute in a more hands-on way to the football operations.

“You never know,” Mangold responded with a smile when asked about the possibility of getting into coaching with the Jets. “I feel like the kids and maybe my wife to a certain extent is like maybe you should find something to do. Like you’re here maybe too much.”

Mangold has four children with his wife.

“As my kids are getting older and they’re getting tired of me, it might push me into doing a little bit more in the way of coaching,” Mangold explained.

A Hobby Turned Into a New Career

While Mangold waits for the call from the Jets for a potential coaching position, he is enjoying his other career.

After his playing days, he started a new business, “Mangold’s 74 BBQ.”

Throughout Mangold’s playing career, he enjoyed spending time in the kitchen. He loved feeding his friends and family and they eventually pushed him to start selling his famous barbeque sauce.

Both of the signature sauces featured on his website that you can order online and get shipped to you are his creations. Mangold told me he created these sauces in his own kitchen.

Regardless of what your palate is, Mangold has something for you. The “O.G. BBQ Sauce” is described as “sweet with a lil’ heat.” The “Spicy BBQ Sauce” is described as the opposite, “a whole lot o’ heat with a lil’ sweet.”