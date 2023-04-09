Fans Claim ‘Something Fishy Is Going on’ After Jets Free Agency Miss

Another one bites the dust.

The New York Jets have been in on several free agents this offseason but there has been a common theme, they haven’t been able to close the deal.

That was once again the case on Sunday April 9 as veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr agreed to a one-year deal for $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens.

Optimistic Jets claimed on Twitter that “something fishy is going on in Florham Park this offseason. Too many guys backing out of visits and signing elsewhere. Very frustrating stuff.”

Something fishy is going on in Florham Park this off-season. Too many guys backing out of visits and signing elsewhere. Very frustrating stuff https://t.co/Mwv4egZmXw — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) April 9, 2023

OBJ joined Calais Campbell as players that were scheduled to fly to the Jets’ facilities but never made it on the plane. Campbell received a closing deal phone call from the Atlanta Falcons that prevented him from going on his visit with Gang Green.

The same thing occurred for the former LSU star who was scheduled to meet with the Jets, but Baltimore increased its offer when they heard about that visit, per Connor Hughes of SNY.

Insider Quiets Jets Fans on Social Media

Play

Jets lose bidding war for Odell Beckham Jr: contract details & what's next LIVE: Boy Green reacts to the #Jets missing out on Odell Beckham Jr + where the team goes from here. 2023-04-10T00:19:13Z

Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football responded to the “something is fishy” claims on social media:

“Was never a done deal [with] Jets and the expectations that it was (w/ what Baltimore had on table) from fans (and some media not tied into the team) makes it seem this way. Odell didn’t back out of any agreement [with] the Jets.”

Was never a done deal w Jets and the expectations that it was (w/ what Baltimore had on table) from fans (and some media not tied into the team) — makes it seem this way. Odell didn’t back out of any agreement w the Jets. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 10, 2023

Schrager responded to another fan in that Tweet thread that if the Aaron Rodgers trade “falls apart” fans can go crazy but said this OBJ thing “isn’t that.”

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, after OBJ received a one-year contract offer for $18 million max value with $15 million guaranteed he called the Jets to see if they wanted to match it.

Sounds like if they would have matched it, OBJ would be heading to New York but Hughes revealed that Gang Green was “never going that high.”

Odell Beckham Jr. called the #Jets last night & gave them a chance to match the offer he got from the #Ravens, per sources. They were never going that high, though. Again, with Jets, he’s their No. 3. Ravens gave him a better deal. He took it. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 9, 2023

It’s unclear if Campbell provided the Jets that same courtesy earlier this offseason, but at least New York got a chance to match if they wanted to.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.