Jets Encouraged to Pursue Monstrous Sized OL in 2023

The New York Jets have to invest in the offensive line in 2023.

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports thinks one way Gang Green could do that is by making Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown a “priority” this offseason.

“I’d imagine the Chiefs want to keep Brown in the fold moving forward, but it almost looked like they were headed for a split last offseason. If Brown is allowed to walk, the Jets should inquire. New York needs good protection for whoever is playing quarterback in 2023, and signing a franchise left tackle would certainly help.”

The 6-foot-8, 340-pound hog molly is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Orlando Brown to the Jets Could Make Sense in 2023

Of course, the big question is whether Brown will even make it to the open market.

Last year the Chiefs used the franchise tag on him to prevent that from happening and the expectation is that history will repeat itself in 2023.

In a column posted on February 11, ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler noted that the leaguewide expectation is the Chiefs will tag Brown “for a second consecutive year.”

Although there were a lot of ruffled feathers last offseason during a contentious contract negotiation.

Perhaps that could open the door for some changes this offseason.

According to Brad Spielberger’s contract projections, Brown is expected to land a five-year deal for $105 million in total value. That would feature over $70 million in guarantees and would pay the big man $21 million per season on his new deal.

That would make him the fourth highest-paid left tackle in the NFL on a per-year basis, per Over The Cap.

Brown has been to four straight Pro Bowls, he just won his first Super Bowl ring, and is still in his prime at just 26 years of age (he will turn 27 by the start of the 2023 season).

Insider Connects Jets to Potential Big OL Move

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on my podcast that you can “never rule out” Jets general manager Joe Douglas trying to make a splash in free agency.

He listed two possible positions you could see attacked: safety or on the offensive line.

.@ZackBlatt said you can ‘never rule out’ #Jets GM Joe Douglas trying to make a splash in free agency, ‘if they make a splash my prediction is at safety’ + ‘if they cut Jordan Whitehead I think that might be a sign’ they’re going after a top name guy 👀 #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/gm25ZVn07o — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 4, 2023

In an article that was posted on The Athletic on January 24, Rosenblatt specifically name-dropped Brown as a potential target for the Jets.

The massive Chiefs offensive lineman is coming off of a spectacular year according to the PFF grades:

75.8 overall

77.2 pass block

69.1 run block

The Jets have a lot more questions than answers on the offensive line and specifically at the offensive tackle spot.

Duane Brown could retire. George Fant is a pending free agent. Mekhi Becton has appeared in 48 snaps over the last two years. Max Mitchell was lost for the season due to blood clots.

In theory, Brown could be the perfect steadying solution to a musical chairs Jets problem in the trenches.

At a minimum, it could cost a large pile of money and maybe even more than that if the Chiefs decide to tag and possibly trade him.