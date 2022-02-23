Bears Steal Away Promising 24-Year-Old Linebacker From Jets

In the offseason, there is a lot of roster shuffling that goes on.

With each team allowed to have over 90 players on their roster, there is an endless amount of combinations and fluid movement.

On Tuesday evening the Chicago Bears announced that they had signed former New York Jets linebacker Noah Dawkins.

A Key Piece Is Poached Away





The 24-year-old (who will turn 25 before the start of the 2022 season) has been a key reserve for the Jets over the last two calendar years.

After spending the first year of his professional career with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he joined the Gang Green practice squad in 2020.

Dawkins ended up playing in seven total games across the two seasons he was with the team. With the constant flow of injuries to the linebacker position, Dawkins was elevated multiple times to the roster as the break the glass emergency guy.

Head coach Robert Saleh talked him up during the preseason highlighting his attention to detail and his skills:

“I think Dawkins has done a really nice job he has had a 180 since OTAs. He has been extremely detailed, getting extra meeting time, and has been more consistent with his responsibility. When he is on it and his eyes are right and his feet are in the ground the kid can flat out fly. Especially with our defense where we are asking guys to shrink the field to suffocate an offense and he is one of those guys that can do that.”

“I think [Noah Dawkins] has done a really nice job. He’s had a 180 since OTAs. He’s been extremely detailed, getting extra meeting time, & when he’s on it, the kid can flat out fly.” If Jarrad Davis misses time, the 2019 UDFA will get a chance#Jets pic.twitter.com/5enlIrYV8H — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 21, 2021

Ultimately he didn’t win the starting gig and spent more of his time on special teams (83 snaps) versus defense (14). Regardless he has now joined another team and now the Jets have to reevaluate their linebacker depth.

Who the Heck Is Next Up?





The Jets are hurting for consistent and proven linebacker depth. The room is littered with questions right now and Saleh will have to live up to his reputation as a linebacker whisperer.

Two of the three starters are set in stone with CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams, outside of a major addition shaking that up. Then that third spot is up for grabs with a slew of guys in the running.

That competition will likely heat up with some more additions through free agency and the 2022 NFL draft.

Historically speaking Saleh has been able to make chicken salad out of chicken s*** as it pertains to the position. He hasn’t had to invest high picks or a lot of money instead he has opted for traits and development to get guys onto the football field.

If he opts for that strategy again with the Jets heading into 2022 then the names to watch are second-year converted safeties Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen.

Gang Green is also set to lose former starting linebacker, Jarrad Davis. He ended up playing in nine games and started in five of those last season. The former first-rounder is a pending free agent.

