A pending New York Jets free agent is set to receive life-altering money this offseason.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared in his Thursday, February 2 column that linebacker Quincy Williams is expected to have a “robust market” if he reaches unrestricted free agency.

The Jets originally acquired the former Murray State product off of waivers when the Jacksonville Jaguars released him ahead of final roster cuts in 2021.

Well well well: @ZackBlatt believes that #Jets LB Quincy Williams (@quincywilliams_) could have a "robust market" in free agency if he makes it there this offseason. 👀 It seems like he could command in the $7 million+ range on a multiyear deal.#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/x3NKyz6Lr6 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 2, 2023

Quincy Williams Has a Chance to Make Some Serious Cash From Jets or Elsewhere

Play

Video Video related to jets 26-year-old expected to have ‘robust market’ in free agency 2023-02-02T16:02:51-05:00

Williams is 26 years of age and he will turn 27 by the start of the 2023 season.

Rosenblatt said the top 15 highest-paid linebackers in football all make at least $9 million per season. Three others make “at least $7 million” and he openly questioned if that will be “too rich for the Jets’ blood?”

By all accounts, it seems like Williams on the open market could be in that $7 million plus per year range on a multiyear deal.

However, not everyone buys that.

NFL Salary Cap Analyst Brad Spielberger joined my podcast and pushed back on these numbers suggesting that the second and third-tier level of linebackers won’t develop in that way.

Regardless of where you stand, free agents typically make a lot more money on the open market and that’s just how the business works.

Williams is young, explosive, and incredibly athletic.

This past season he delivered some strong production racking up 106 total tackles, three sacks, and 12 tackles for loss.

However, he’s not a perfect prospect by any means. Rosenblatt noted that he missed 17 tackles last year which was the 10th most among linebackers and he struggled in coverage ranking 51st out of 60 eligible linebackers with a minimum of 500 snaps.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.