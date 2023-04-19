Jets DL Quinnen Williams Reacts to $130 Million Projected Contract

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has made it abundantly clear he’d like a new long-term contract from the New York Jets this offseason.

So far both sides haven’t been able to come to an agreement and Williams has skipped the early portion of voluntary workouts because of it.

However, that hasn’t prevented the former Alabama star from sharing his thoughts on social media.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently predicted what several big contracts will look like this offseason including Williams’ future deal.

I posted the key figures of the contract on Twitter:

Five-year deal

$130 million total value

$77.5 million guaranteed

$26 million average per year

.@BleacherReport predicted what the #Jets will pay Quinnen Williams this offseason: – 5-year deal

– $130 million

– $77.5M guaranteed

– $26M per year (would be 2nd highest in #NFL among IDL)#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/XPOv1ToJ7Y — Boy Green (@BoyGreen_25) April 18, 2023

Williams saw it come across his timeline and decided to “like” the tweeted contract projections.

Well well well it sure seems like #Jets DL Quinnen Williams "likes" this @BleacherReport contract projection. He liked the tweet talking about the pertinent contract details… 🧐 pic.twitter.com/RZODI7fhuO — Boy Green (@BoyGreen_25) April 18, 2023

History Is Set to Be Made With Quinnen Williams New Deal With Jets

It’s easy to see why Williams would “like” this contract.

The total value ($130 million) would annihilate the previous Jets record holder CJ Mosley ($85 million) by more than $45 million.

Williams’ new $26 million annual salary would be the second-highest of any defensive tackle in the NFL. That would also crush the previous Jets franchise record holder ($17 million) currently held by Mosley at linebacker.

Last but certainly not least, Williams would reset the franchise record for most guaranteed money given to a player ($77.5 million) topping Mosley’s $51 million.

Williams is coming off of a career season in nearly every major defensive category with 12 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 28 quarterback hits.

He also earned his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro nominations in 2022. The 25-year-old has one year left on his rookie contract through the 2023 season.

“Williams is arguably the best 3-technique tackle in the league not named Aaron Donald,” Davenport explained in a Bleacher Report column posted on Tuesday, April 18. “He’s a game-changer who is just now entering the prime of his career. Williams is going to get north of $25 million per season. And he’s worth it, too.”

The Quinnen Williams-Jets Contract ‘Is Already Done’

Jets analyst Connor Rogers explained on the Badlands Podcast that this deal “is already done” when you look at what else is happening on the interior defensive line in the NFL.

“All these deals are already laid out because Jeffery Simmons just got a four-year deal with $47.83 million guaranteed at signing and $66 million in total guarantees. This deal is already done.”

Rogers candidly admitted on the show that he doesn’t know what exactly is holding these contract negotiations up but it “should almost be identical” to Simmons’ deal. Since Simmons got paid first he said Quinnen’s contract will end up being “more.”