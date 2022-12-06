Hall-of-Fame WR Praises Jets’ Darrelle Revis on National Stage [WATCH]

Even after his momentary chapter with the New England Patriots, cornerback Darrelle Revis will go down in history as a New York Jets legend.

The four-time All-Pro (three with the Jets) helped lead Gang Green to two AFC championship games and the franchise hasn’t even reached the postseason since. Known as “Revis Island,” he was a true shutdown CB and a generational talent at the position.

So much so that he earned the respect of some of the NFL’s best at the wide receiver position.

HOF WR Randy Moss Shouts Out Jets’ Darrelle Revis

During the Week 13 edition of the “Manningcast” on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Randy Moss brought up Revis and the Jets. The NFL tweeted out the video clip from December 5.

"He made me a complete player."@RandyMoss gives his respect to @Revis24. 📺: ManningCast on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/NfwAIXWtjI — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2022

“You know I used to have a lot of battles with Darrelle Revis,” Moss began while reacting to a comment from Peyton Manning, “and the one thing that he really made me pay attention to — and I really didn’t pay attention to it much [before] — was more of, ‘where is the safety?’ Is he in the middle of the field right over the center or is he favoring over the hash? So that’s one cornerback that I really have admiration and respect for because he really made me [a] complete player.”

Moss also implied that Revis taught him that it takes football IQ and intelligence to become a great player, not just athleticism and talent. “So shout-out to my man Darrelle Revis for all those battles,” the superstar wideout concluded.

NYJ team reporter Eric Allen retweeted the video from the NFL’s account, adding that “Darrelle will be joining [Moss] in Canton soon and it could come in August.”

Jets X-Factor reporter Rivka Boord detailed their head-to-head matchups over the years.

“Moss vs. Revis was an epic showdown from Revis’ NFL debut,” Boord wrote, “when the 14th overall pick was victimized by the Hall of Fame receiver in what was to become a record-setting season. Moss caught nine passes for 183 yards and the first of his 23 touchdowns in that opener, much of his yardage coming against No. 24. However, Revis won a number of those battles, most notably early in the 2009 season. Moss had just four receptions for 24 yards in that game, in which Revis went one-on-one with him. Revis also pulled down a pick against Moss in the Jets’ 16-9 victory.”

Darrelle Revis Supports Jets Defense After Week 13 Loss

Speaking of shout-outs, Revis decided to provide one of his own after the Week 13 defeat in Minnesota against the Vikings.

“Keep striving for greatness,” Revis voiced on Twitter after the game. “Love the way [you] guys compete [on] every down. Hold [your] head up high. A lot more great football to play.”

keep striving for greatness. love the way u guys compete every down. hold ur head up high. a lot more great football to play. @nyjets — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) December 4, 2022

The words of wisdom currently have over 4,600 likes and counting, and fans definitely see some of Revis’ great defense in Robert Saleh’s current unit — led by cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed Jr.

After falling to the Vikes, Reed showed leadership and humility on social media, writing: “That’s on me.! I’ll be better.” Despite allowing the game-winning touchdown to superstar WR Justin Jefferson, the veteran CB had another very solid outing.

His teammates immediately picked him up after his harsh admission. Cornerback Michael Carter II commented “On Us 4. We gone step up and be better this week.”

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams chimed in as well. “We all will be better, we got you 4 best DB in the league,” he replied.

As for Revis, the long-time NYJ great was inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor this year and was recently announced as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Most believe he has the first-ballot HOF’er status locked up — just like the wide receivers he guarded.