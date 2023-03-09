NFL Execs Believe Jets ‘Absolutely Should’ Sign Young Star QB

The New York Jets could call an audible at the line of scrimmage.

NFL Insider Jason La Canfora shared on Twitter that he had discussed the Lamar Jackson situation with a group of NFL executives, general managers, and agents.

After those discussions, the “same teams” kept coming up as those that “absolutely should” sign LJ to an offer sheet.

The first of those teams listed was the green and white.

After discussing the Lamar Jackson situation with several executives and general managers and agents the same teams keep coming up as those that absolutely should/would sign him to offer sheet and could feasibly do it: NYJ

ATL

MIA

CAR

DET

IND

HOU

NE

LV

SF — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 8, 2023

Ravens, Lamar Jackson and the Jets?

The Baltimore Ravens decided to use the non-exclusive tag on Jackson ahead of the tag deadline.

That means any NFL team will be allowed to talk and negotiate a contract with Jackson when the new league year kicks off on March 15. If Jackson signs an offer sheet with that team, the Ravens will have five days to respond.

If they match the contract offer, LJ will remain in a Ravens uniform on the negotiated deal. However if for whatever reason Baltimore declines to match that offer, they will receive a pair of first-round draft choices in exchange.

Currently, the Jets are hot and heavy in their pursuit of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. We are in the waiting stage for A-Rod to make a decision. If he decides he wants to play for the Jets, the two teams will figure out compensation.

However, if he decides to retire or stays in Green Bay, the Jets could make a quick pivot to Jackson.

Jets Would Have to Get Uncomfortable to Land Lamar Jackson From Ravens

For the Jets to walk away from this offseason with Jackson they’d have to be willing to go to an uncomfortable place.

Gang Green would have to concoct a contract that included a record-breaking amount of guarantees that would force the Ravens to squirm.

If they were successful in that act, they would additionally have to send a pair of first-round picks over the next two years to complete the transaction.

Brian Costello of the New York Post was asked about a potential Jets pursuit of Jackson on a Twitter Space on Monday, March 6.

He said you can “never say never” in this league but got as close as you can get to saying there’s no chance of it happening. Costello pointed to the contract Jackson will demand, pissing off other NFL owners by mimicking the Deshaun Watson contract, and the cost to acquire a player of that magnitude.

Bluntly Costello called it extremely “unlikely” to occur.

Interesting: @BrianCoz joined @peteyitaly’s #Jets Twitter space & said ‘never say never’ about a Lamar Jackson deal but got pretty close to saying no chance. The likely fully guaranteed deal + pissing off other #NFL owners + giving up 2 firsts make it an unlikely pairing it seems pic.twitter.com/ccklHWFMJs — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 7, 2023

Fans had some intense reactions to the thought that owner Woody Johnson wouldn’t be willing to do what is necessary to get this deal done.

Piss off 30 other owners or piss off a fan base with a 13 year rebuild followed by mid Jimmy G… Not stepping foot in MetLife if Jimmy G or Tanehill is at QB @woodyjohnson4 @nyjets @NYJetsPR — Max (@MaxxPrescott) March 7, 2023

A fan said you are either going to piss off the other NFL owners or piss off a fan base “with a 13-year rebuild.” He even went as far as to say he wouldn’t step foot in MetLife if the team ended up with Jimmy Garoppolo or Ryan Tannehill at QB.

Who gives a fuck about pissing off other owners for getting Lamar??? — Jordan Evangelista (@JordanE33) March 7, 2023

While I’m sure if you could help it, you wouldn’t want to piss off other owners. However, this is Lamar Jackson, a 26-year-old former MVP winner. A fan said, “who gives a f***” about cracking a few eggs while making an omelet?