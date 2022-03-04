Potential Retirement Could Drastically Change Jets Free Agency Plans

In the NFL you always have to keep your seatbelt buckled because things can change on a dime.

Just when it looked like Dallas Cowboys’ tight end Dalton Schultz could reach unrestricted free agency, a recent plot twist could take that possibility off of the table.

One of the reasons the Cowboys were seemingly open to the possibility of letting Schultz walk in free agency was due to their confidence in replacing him.

A top candidate was six-year tight end Blake Jarwin, but that may no longer be an option for America’s Team.

The 27-year-old (will be 28 by the start of the 2022 season) underwent hip surgery in late February. The injury is “considered very uncommon” and Calvin Watkins shared on Twitter that this particular surgery is usually reserved for hockey and basketball players, not football players.

Not only is the start of the upcoming season in question for Jarwin, but his career very well may be in jeopardy.

The Cowboys TE decision with Dalton Schultz and the draft is even more critical because Blake Jarwin's career is doubt after a unique hip surgery that requires 6-8 months rehab. The Cowboys are hoping he can return but could restructure his contract or cut him and bring him back — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 3, 2022

Clarence Hill Jr said Jarwin’s career is “in doubt” and that could directly impact the Cowboys’ plans at the tight end position.

That would leave only one other tight end on the Cowboys roster in Sean McKeon. In his two professional seasons, McKeon has caught only four passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

With this latest bombshell, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted out that the “franchise tag” makes sense to be slapped on Schultz.

Why the franchise tag for Dalton Schultz makes sense… https://t.co/Y0dN0NchCE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2022

The projected franchise tag price for a tight end is $11 million, per Spotrac. Although to fit that number under the cap, the Cowboys will have to do some financial gymnastics.

Currently, Dallas is $21 million over the cap, which is the third-worst situation in the NFL.

It has been a topsy-turvy ride for New York Jets fans over the last few months

At the beginning of the offseason, it seemed ridiculous to think that Schultz would reach free agency. Then recent buzz suggested it was very much in the conversation based on the Cowboys being in salary cap hell. Now, this latest twist has now shifted the narrative once again.

If Schultz reaches free agency, the Jets would throw the bag at him on the first day of free agency.

He is expected to command a deal better than the one Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith received from the New England Patriots last year, per Doug Kyed of PFF.

That would put him around the $13 million mark annually which would just crack the top-five of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

Dalton Schultz with his second TD of the game! 📺: #PHIvsDAL on ESPNpic.twitter.com/UB6e76YjJi — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 28, 2021

If he doesn’t reach free agency based on this most recent news, then the Jets must pivot their plans.

Fortunately, the tight end class in both the upcoming 2022 NFL draft and the free-agent market is quite robust.

Although it is understandable to be disappointed as a Jets fan if Schultz doesn’t reach free agency. He would be the perfect fit for the Jets based on his blocking and receiving prowess.

There is still a lot to be figured out before the new league year kicks off on March 16, but this latest news is certainly a debbie downer.

