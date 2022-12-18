Jets’ Robert Saleh Justifies Clock Management vs Lions

There were more questions than there were answers after the New York Jets’ Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Did Zach Wilson do enough to prove he’s a long-term possibility at quarterback? Is Mike White the answer? How does the defense allow that fourth quarter touchdown? Is Mike LaFleur the right man for the offensive coordinator position? And are the postseason dreams over in 2022?

So many questions, and the biggest one after the game was: What in the world was head coach Robert Saleh thinking not calling a timeout during the final possession after wide receiver Garrett Wilson catches a 10-yard first down pass with approximately 47 seconds left on the clock?

Jets’ Robert Saleh Explains Clock Management vs Lions

Coach Saleh addressed the media postgame as he always does, and he was immediately asked about his clock management during the fourth quarter.

“I’ll look back at it,” the Jets HC told reporters after the inevitable question came in. “With three timeouts, [I] feel like, anything inbounds obviously you can be aggressive, you can still — just trying to save as many timeouts as I can. I can probably look back at it and say we could have used one [there], for sure.”

Saleh added: “At the same time, when you have three timeouts, time is not an issue whether you use one there or not, but yeah I could always, in hindsight, call the timeout to settle the guys down.”

“As far as from a time standpoint, you still have plenty of time with three timeouts,” he concluded.

On the second to last play, Zach Wilson hit wide receiver Elijah Moore on a deep prayer of throw after the quarterback escaped the pocket. Saleh was able to call a timeout with one second remaining, but kicker Greg Zuerlein was unable to connect from 58 yards on what would have been a game-tying field goal.

As the clock flashed zeros, Saleh still had one unused timeout left in his pocket. Jets Twitter blasted the second-year head coach for the mistake after the game.

Twitter Sounds Off on Robert Saleh’s Handling of the Clock

Former NYJ offensive lineman turned ESPN analyst, Damien Woody, was one of the major Jets voices to criticize Saleh for the usage of his timeouts.

“Bad clock management on that last drive,” Woody tweeted. “Just killer.”

The statement already has nearly 1,000 likes in under an hour and a half, and many fans and analysts agreed with the former NFL professional.

“Under no circumstances, the way that drive was set up, should the New York Jets have ended that game with a timeout in their pocket,” wrote Jets X-Factor co-founder Robby Sabo, putting some of the blame on the young signal-caller as well. “Zach Wilson breaking the pocket on that final [Moore] completion was also a tough one (time consideration). They ran out of time (not plays).”

“Horrendous timeout work by Saleh,” ESPN analytics expert Seth Walder chimed in. ESPN Radio host Gordon Damer also got his licks in on the NYJ head coach with a movie clip from “The Big Lebowski,” headlined: “Robert Saleh driving home with a timeout still in his pocket.”

A few of the top fan responses read: “How do you not call a timeout you wasted 45 seconds. They were playing in on tie the game instead of trying to win it and it backfired on both.”

Another voiced: “I’ve never played a snap in my life, and couldn’t stop yelling ‘call a timeout!’ on that last drive…then they’re forced into a 58 yard FG with one timeout left in their pocket. Sigh.”

Finally, one Jets supporter summarized how most fans felt about the decision with a video of ex-HC Adam Gase telling his player to call timeout over and over again at training camp.

The Jets will have to shake this effort off quickly as they prepare for a Thursday Night Football showdown with Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.