Boy Green Daily: Robert Saleh Makes Bold Decision Ahead of Jets Preseason

The honeymoon period is in full bloom for A-Rod and the Jets!

Dalvin Cook is predicted to sign a deal with the Jets this weekend.

The Jets almost drafted Jason Brownlee on five different occasions (cool draft story).

Garrett Wilson’s injury scare at practice.

This may have been one of the funniest responses Saleh has ever had to a media question.

Grab your popcorn 🤣 #Jets HC Robert Saleh said ‘I’m not going to acknowledge’ the comments made by #Broncos HC @SeanPayton criticizing NYJ & OC Nathaniel Hackett, ‘he’s been in the league awhile he can say whatever the hell he wants’ 😳 said he lives by a saying, ‘if you ain’t… pic.twitter.com/uo5SeDuREO — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 27, 2023

Saleh indicated on “The Michael Kay Show” that he isn’t likely going to play any of his starters throughout the 2023 preseason. We need a simple answer to a simple question, is this the right or wrong call?

#Jets HC Robert Saleh indicated that there is a chance NONE of his starters will see any preseason reps ahead of 2023. Is this the right or wrong decision?#TakeFlight #JetsCamp @TalkJetsRadio — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 28, 2023

