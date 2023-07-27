Jets Expected to Sign Former $63 Million Veteran: Insider

Things are progressing quickly between the New York Jets and free agent running back Dalvin Cook.

NFL Insider Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda said, “The belief around the league is Gang Green will sign him before the weekend is over.”

NFL Network Insider shared on Thursday, July 27 that Cook will be visiting the Jets over the next couple of days. He is expected to arrive on Thursday, go to team meetings on Friday, July 28, and also he is set to take a physical per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Although Dianna Russini of ESPN believes that Cook will spend “most of his time” with the Jets on Sunday.

RB Dalvin Cook will spend most of his time in New York with the Jets on Sunday, per source. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 27, 2023

Cook Has a Few More Boxes to Check for the Jets

There is a lot of positive momentum pointing in the direction that Cook to the Jets is an inevitability from what I’ve been told.

Pauline said he’s been told by multiple league insiders that believe “the Jets won’t allow Cook to leave the facility before signing him to a contract.”

However, there are a few more hurdles that must be cleared.

The financial component is a key piece to the puzzle. Head coach Robert Saleh said as much back on July 20, “I’ll leave Joe [Douglas] to that one, I know there’s a lot of contractual stuff that goes with it [a potential Cook signing].”

When #Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked about the interest level in free agent RB Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) he responded, ‘obviously you never want to say no to a great player’ 👀 ‘I’ll leave Joe [Douglas] to that one, I know there’s a lot of contractual stuff that goes w/ it’ 🎥… pic.twitter.com/zkUxNnENuA — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 20, 2023

Pauline said via a source in an article posted on Thursday, July 27, that if Cook’s demands “are reasonable, I expect him to be a New York Jet very soon.”

The other hurdle is the medicals.

Cook underwent surgery in February “to repair a shoulder injury” that had been bothering Cook for the “past few seasons”, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

The 27-year-old has actually had a variety of shoulder ailments dating back to his days in college at Florida State.

The surgery was deemed a “success” by his then team, the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason and he was expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2023 season.

I spoke with his agent, Zac Hiller, on “The Boy Green Show” on July 8 and he told me that the shoulder is stronger than ever and there have been no setbacks with the injury or rehab.

Saleh said during his media availability on Thursday, July 27 that they are eager to “get [their] hands on” Cook from a medical standpoint to make sure that shoulder is good.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh is ‘excited’ about free agent RB Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) visiting the team this weekend, ‘it’s really just being able to have a conversation, get hands on him [confirming his shoulder is good from a medical standpoint]’ + Saleh called him ‘dynamic’ 👀 🎥… pic.twitter.com/sMgecqw2NR — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 27, 2023

Cook was in the midst of a five-year deal for $63 million prior to being released in June by the Vikings.

Saleh Said He’s Not Building ‘a Dream Team’

The Jets have flirted with a lot of big-name additions this offseason.

Some they acquired (Aaron Rodgers) and some they missed out on (Odell Beckham Jr), with another sexy name in Cook emerging from the pack, Saleh was asked about that fine line of adding big names versus players that fit the culture.

“You want to make sure it fits, you aren’t trying to build a team of names. I feel like that is what we’ve been able to do a really good job of,” Saleh said. “Not trying to build a dream team, but making sure everything fits for a reason. There is a purpose for what we’re doing. A lot of discussions have been had [and] a lot of film has been watched on Dalvin and if it fits it’s because we know it’ll fit. It’s not just to make a move to win the offseason.”