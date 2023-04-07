Jets WR Seen Training With Aaron Rodgers [LOOK]

If there wasn’t enough Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets hype this spring, here’s more.

On April 6, a photo of Rodgers — still currently under contract with the Green Bay Packers — and new Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard was shared on Instagram by “Proactive Sports Performance.” The two ex-teammates are presumably training in the picture, although they’re doing more horsing around than working out in the “caption this” shot.

For those wondering, this is allowed by the league, being that the two friends are training together away from their respective NFL franchises.

Allen Lazard Teases Jets Fans With Aaron Rodgers Post

Just in case fans missed the post from Proactive Sports Performance, Lazard shared a teaser of a photo on his personal Instagram story as well.

The IG story was captioned: “Always smokin past this dude [laughing emoji] @aaronrodgers12 #NoBurner.”

Pictured were Lazard and Rodgers running laps, with the NYJ wideout ahead of the Packers signal-caller. The two appear to have maintained their friendship, which could continue as members of the Green & White.

Will Aaron Rodgers Throw With Jets WRs Outside of Camp?

As we know, Rodgers announced his intention to play for the Jets in 2023 (via “The Pat McAfee Show”). While the legendary QB waits on a trade, however, you have to wonder if he’ll invite any NYJ pass-catchers to throw with him away from Florham Park.

Lazard is already a personal friend of Rodgers, but how about Garrett Wilson or Tyler Conklin? Among others. A social media clip of “AR12” throwing a tight spiral to last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year would really get the people going.

Quarterbacks building a rapport with offseason acquisitions away from the team is not uncommon. Patrick Mahomes II invited his entire pass-catcher room out to Texas last spring, and it led to a Super Bowl this winter. Zach Wilson even held a summer camp away from team facilities — although it didn’t produce the same results as Mahomes.

What’s unusual is a different team’s QB throwing to a group of players from another organization. It’s not illegal, but it would certainly be weird, especially if trade talks somehow fell through.

On a similar note, the Jets offense has seen so much change in 2023 — how can Rodgers be sure a player like Corey Davis or Denzel Mims will be there in two months if he invites them to throw? After all, youngster Elijah Moore was just dealt away in a surprising move this March.

For those reasons, you may not see Rodgers meeting up with Garrett Wilson or any NYJ playmakers until this thing is a done deal. Until then, training montages with Lazard will have to do.