Jets ‘Showing Lot of Interest’ in Tenacious Youngster With Striking NFL Comp

The New York Jets have reportedly been in on several veteran free agents this spring, but they have not always hit their mark (Fletcher Cox, Calais Campbell, Odell Beckham Jr.).

Former Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones appears to be next on the list of potential targets for general manager Joe Douglas in free agency, but could this pursuit hinge on the draft? On April 13, ESPN NYJ correspondent Rich Cimini tweeted that the Jets are “showing [a] lot of interest in Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz.” He added that while this is a “big need,” it would most likely be a second-round venture.

“JMS” is the top center recruit in this year’s draft class, so there’s a chance he doesn’t make it to round two — but then again — elite center prospect Creed Humphrey slipped to pick No. 63 overall in 2021. Like running back, this position is often undervalued by GMs, meaning Douglas could be waiting to see how low Schmitz goes with two second rounders currently in hand (No. 42 and 43 overall).

Jones would make for a more expensive — but reliable — post-draft backup plan in this scenario.

John Michael Schmitz Comped to Ben Jones in NFL Scouting Report

In an ironic turn of events, Schmitz was actually comped to Jones by NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein. The likeness between the two centers makes sense, considering the Jets interest level in both players, so why not snag the younger version if you can?

“Schmitz is a highly consistent zone-scheme center with decent size,” Zierlein noted. “He is well-schooled in all phases of the run game.” The draft analyst also praised his usage of “proper footwork and angles to find early positioning,” as well as his “tenacity” finishing blocks and his “plus football intelligence” — making play-calls for his offense at Minnesota.

Some potential areas of improvement, per Zierlein, were an “average” drive power, lack of length that causes “leaky” pass protection at times, and “hit-or-miss” consistency getting to second-level targets in the run game. He did conclude that Schmitz’s “overall technique and teamwork in the run game should create a plug-and-play opportunity in the pros.”

The NFL comparison to Jones is just the cherry on top. The Jets have already hosted JMS on a top-30 team visit and private workout.

Jets Insider Provides Update on Ben Jones’ Free Agency Market

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt has kept fans up to date on Jones’ market in free agency. During a mailbag article on April 7, he explained the most likely reason the veteran center has not signed yet.

“This has been one of the stranger free agencies in recent memory, where a lot of the monetary terms (especially at center) have come in under the expected range,” Rosenblatt informed. “One prominent agent recently told me he’d advised some of his clients to stay patient, because teams have been slower to make moves this offseason (there weren’t as many notable cap cuts).”

He did add that “money is still out there to be spent,” presumably after the NFL Draft.

Later, on April 12, Rosenblatt predicted that Jones would be the eventual starting center in 2023. The NYJ beat reporter reasoned: “Jones made his first Pro Bowl last season at age 33 and both [Robert] Saleh and Douglas admitted to interest in him at the owners’ meetings. He has ties to both [Todd] Downing and offensive line coach Keith Carter.”

Rosenblatt did include a caveat, suggesting that since Jones turns 34 in July, “the Jets should add a rookie to develop behind him in the meantime.” Schmitz was among the possibilities he listed, as well as Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann and Ohio State’s Luke Wypler.