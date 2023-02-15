Jets Fans Clamor Over Grandson of 5-Time NFL Champ, 2023 Target

Last year, the New York Jets ended up with three first-round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. This April, they may not even have one if they decide to trade pick No. 13 for a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers.

At the moment though, Gang Green does have a selection to make within the top half of the 2023 draft, and fans have spoken on their number one choice if they elect to keep the pick. Pro Football Focus relayed the news, stating that “the most selected player in the first round by Jets fans [on their free mock draft simulator] is OT Peter Skoronski.”

The big boy out of Northwestern is one of the top-rated offensive tackles in the draft, and would immediately take over the Jets’ blindside if selected.

Peter Skoronski Linked to Jets in USA Today NFL Mock Draft

USA Today Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling did have Skoronski headed to New York during a mock draft on January 19 — although many other analysts have him being drafted top-10.

“Robert Saleh might be tempted to add more talent for his defense here, but the team’s biggest need is at offensive tackle,” Easterling reasoned, “and Skoronski is just too good a value to pass up here. He’s been among the most consistent blockers in the nation over the past two seasons, with the polish to make an immediate impact from Day 1.”

If Skoronski makes it to 13, this feels like a surefire pick for general manager Joe Douglas, who needs to redeem himself after choosing Mekhi Becton as the cornerstone piece of his revamped offensive line in 2020. As Becton has disappointed with injury after injury over his tenure, the Jets blocking unit has crumbled around him — limiting NYJ quarterback prospects like Zach Wilson and Mike White.

With the Northwestern stud and potentially, a healthy Becton or Max Mitchell at right tackle, the Jets would secure their bookends of the present day and the future.

Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski Has Championship Blood From Grandfather Bob Skoronski of the Packers

For the older NFL fans reading this, you might remember Green Bay Packers long-time left tackle Bob Skoronski, who was eventually inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame in 1976 (different from the Pro Football Hall of Fame) and was a mainstay under legendary head coach Vince Lombardi.

Over 11 seasons and 133 total starts (152 appearances) with the Packers, Bob Skoronski won five NFL championships blocking for Hall of Fame QB Bart Starr. The 6-foot-4 prospect out of Northwestern, Peter Skoronski, is the late, great football player’s grandson.

Pro Football Network draft analyst Oliver Hodgkinson scouted the younger Skoronski for fans last August, predicting that he could turn into a Day 1 pick. Now, he has.

“Pass protection is arguably the better element of Skoronski’s game relative to run blocking,” Hodgkinson detailed at the time. “In addition to his impressive footwork, the Northwestern OT routinely plays with good pad level, which helps him manipulate his opponent. A former high school shot-put standout, Skoronski showcases superb situational body control. He’s also displayed good hand timing and placement, with the ability to quickly reset and reposition his hands when required.”

Hodgkinson also praised Skoronski for his explosiveness off the snap, ability to “glide” into the second level in the run game, impressive straight-line speed, and quick agility and footwork.

His main concerns were in his power and strength as a run blocker, as well as his lack of size and length. Skoronski has bulked up a bit since this scouting report, but that prototypical length will never be his strong suit.

In the end, Hodgkinson concluded that “Skoronski’s combination of pass-protection ability, athletic excellence, football intelligence, and competitive toughness make him an alluring prospect.” Continuing: “If he can add power to his game this fall, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him as a Day 1 candidate.”