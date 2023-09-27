NFL Insider Details ‘Most Realistic’ Trade Candidate for Jets at QB

Many New York Jets fans have become enamored by the idea of trading for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the more realistic veteran trade candidate could be Tennessee Titans signal-caller Ryan Tannehill according to The 33rd Team’s NFL insider Ari Meirov.

“The most realistic starting quarterback right now in the NFL that could make some sense if the Jets are able to win a couple of games is probably in Tennessee with Ryan Tannehill. [The Titans are] 1-2 on the year, Ryan Tannehill has not been that impressive to say the least, and his former offensive coordinator Todd Downing is actually on that Jets staff as a passing game coordinator — they do have a relationship there,” Meirov explained.

The #Jets added Trevor Siemian to the QB room today, but that doesn't rule out the possibility of trying to add a starter later in the year If there's any current starting QB the #Jets can acquire, Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) says he's probably in Tennessee#TakeFlight #Titans pic.twitter.com/81UrKRd4bV — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 26, 2023

“The Jets actually looked into possibly adding Tannehill this offseason before they got Aaron Rodgers,” Meirov went on, “and Tannehill becomes a free agent after this season. He has no money left on that contract after this season, and most importantly, Tennessee has two quarterbacks behind him who they might want to see and that is, of course, Malik Willis and Will Levis — who they [just] drafted in the second round.”

After connecting all of these dots, Meirov concluded that if the Titans keep losing and the Jets win a game or two to keep themselves in the hunt over the next couple of weeks, he believes Tannehill is a “possibility” for them at quarterback before the trade deadline.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Called ‘Best Fit’ for Jets After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Back on September 12, FanBuzz NFL insider Matt Lombardo named Tannehill as the “best fit” for the Jets after the injury to Rodgers.

“General manager Joe Douglas pushed the chips too far into the middle of the table in an effort to build a contender around Rodgers — propping open a minimum two-year Super Bowl window around some explosive and dynamic young skill players on both sides of the ball — to simply turn the keys to the green-and-white Corvette over to … Zach Wilson,” Lombardo began at the time.

Just two weeks later, the majority of the fanbase unfortunately sees that Lombardo was right. The Week 1 win now looks like fool’s gold and the city is clamoring for a replacement — and perhaps Tannehill is still the guy that makes the most sense.

“Douglas should immediately pick up the phone and call Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon and offer at least a third-round draft pick for Ryan Tannehill,” Lombardo urged after Week 1. “Maybe more.”

Continuing: “After leading the Titans to the playoffs four of the past six seasons — including two AFC South Championships and a trip to the conference title game over that span — Tannehill would provide the Jets a steady veteran presence at quarterback. He wouldn’t be overwhelmed by the moment or the pressure of playing under the Big Apple’s bright lights.”

The FanBuzz insider also noted the Titans’ perspective. Like Meirov, Lombardo believes it’s time for Tennessee to determine if their QB prospects are legitimate, or if they need to keep looking at the position.

“If Douglas is able to trade for Tannehill, some welcomed stability and optimism could return for an organization and a fanbase desperate for both,” he concluded.

Zach Wilson Set to Start in Week 4 After Jets’ Trevor Siemian Signing at QB

The Jets did finally sign a new veteran signal-caller on September 26, bringing in Trevor Siemian on a practice squad deal. Siemian is not meant to leapfrog Wilson in Week 4, however, if he’s able to unseat him at all.

For now, it’s still the former No. 2 overall pick’s show in New York, and it doesn’t get any easier with the defending Super Bowl champions coming into town in Week 4. The Kansas City Chiefs have only allowed 13.3 points per game through the first three games of the 2023 campaign, with an underrated defense that appears to get better and better each week.

That points per game total ranks fourth in the NFL, behind two teams the Jets have already faced — the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. It’s been a tough road early on for Wilson and this offense, although one could also argue that facing NYJ has boosted the defensive numbers of Buffalo and Dallas.