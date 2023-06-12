Jets Predicted to Cut & Lose ‘Tantalizing’ Draft Pick

The only NFL downside of having a loaded roster are the eventual cuts at the end of training camp. The more talent you have, the more challenging those decisions become, and the New York Jets might have more talent than ever before in 2023.

That’s not an exaggeration either — not only do the Jets flaunt a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers but they have a former first-round talent behind him, as well as several other recent top prospects and veterans at most positions on the roster. Another deep area, for example, is tight end.

The Jets have drafted a tight end in each of their past two offseasons, while also safeguarding those selections with two veteran signings in 2022 (Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah). Throw a former priority UDFA and core special teamer (Kenny Yeboah) into the mix and you have a very crowded TE unit for head coach Robert Saleh to sort out heading into late July.

Now, that’s not a bad thing by any means, but it will make for some tough choices and Jets X-Factor analyst Rivka Boord predicted how the tight end room would shake out during a 53-man roster projection on June 12. In the end, both Yeboah and 2023 seventh rounder Zack Kuntz were cut by Boord, although she was less sure that Gang Green would be able to retain the latter on the practice squad due to his potential upside around the league.

Jets Analyst Explains Why Rookie TE Zack Kuntz Could Be Cut

Seventh-round selections do sometimes hit waivers in year one, but the hope is that you can re-sign them to your practice squad if that happens — at the very least.

Boord explained why that could be difficult in the case of Kuntz, voicing: “The Jets’ top three tight ends are all but locks to make the roster. It’s the fourth tight end where things get interesting. The Jets carried Kenny Yeboah for most of last season, but I think he’s more likely a practice squad candidate if Jeremy Ruckert continues to show improvement.”

“Zack Kuntz’s freakish athleticism is tantalizing, but that’s seemingly all he brings to the table right now,” Boord continued. “I don’t think the Jets will carry a fourth tight end who cannot block. I think the Jets will cut Kuntz and hope to sneak him onto the practice squad, but someone else will see that athleticism and sign him to the active roster.”

It is fair to note that the Jets tight ends were a bit banged up at OTAs, but it appears most of the room should be healthy for training camp as of June 12.

Jets TE Zack Kuntz Must Improve Consistency, Blocking & Special Teams Prowess

It would certainly be disappointing if the Jets lost the 6-foot-8 Kuntz before a regular season game is ever played, but he will have the opportunity to urge Saleh and his staff to keep a fourth TE in 2023 either way.

That could be mean proving himself on special teams with coordinator Brant Boyer. It could also mean improving his blocking technique with TE coach Ron Middleton.

Boord is right, Kuntz isn’t really competing against Ruckert, Conklin or Uzomah. He’s battling every other bubble candidate on offense and defense.

Fullback Nick Bawden, a sixth wide receiver or fourth running back, an extra safety or cornerback, another linebacker. Any of these groups could line up with Kuntz’s final roster spot, not to mention fellow reserve tight ends like Yeboah and 2023 UDFAs E.J. Jenkins and Izaiah Gathings — who are in a similar developmental boat as the seventh rounder out of Old Dominion.

Kuntz caught 73 passes for 692 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, but he was far less impactful during the rest of his collegiate career. The Jets will be looking for him to display more consistency this summer after an up-and-down OTAs.