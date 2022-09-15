Ex-Jets QB Claims He Was ‘That Mother******’ Tom Brady Called Out

Tom Brady shockingly left the New England Patriots during the 2020 offseason. When he became a free agent, there was a slew of teams that threw their hat in the ring for his services.

However, there was one team that decided to stick with the quarterback they had on their roster at that time over Brady.

Last offseason the future Pro Football Hall of Famer talked about his free-agent experience on HBO’s The Shop and provided a juicy quote on the team that said no:

“There was a story in free agency that one of the teams, they were interested and all of a sudden they weren’t interested at the very end. I was sitting there thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that mother******? Are you serious?’”

“Absolutely when I look back I’m like there’s no f****** way I would’ve went to that team,” Brady continued to add to the story. “But they said they didn’t want me! And I know what that means and I know what that feels like and I’m going to f*** you up because of that!”

It has been a great debate on social media, who the heck was Brady talking about? Well, it seems like the mystery was finally solved this week and it features a former New York Jets quarterback.

Hello Ryan Fitzpatrick

After much debate, people seemed to believe that Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr was the guy Brady was referencing.

However on the Pardon My Take podcast, Ryan Fitzpatrick said that he is definitely “that motherf*****.”

“No, it had to be me [when they suggested it was definitely Derek Carr].”

When the hosts of the show said it couldn’t have been you because Brady respects you, Fitzpatrick cut them off and explained the story:

“There is zero respect, he never shook my hand. I’ve told this story before but he just pisses me off. You are in Buffalo and you’re playing New England and they’re kicking your ass every single year. Finally, in 2011 we knocked them off, it was right at the beginning of the season. We had this great start and he threw five interceptions in the game. Which was wonderful to see every single one of them. After the game, he ran straight off [the field]. No handshake, no quarterback middle of the field where are the cameras? It bothered me so much that there was no respect there. So every time I played him after that I was like okay let’s make this dude respect me.”

Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick: not friends@rhoback pic.twitter.com/loygPNAtYC — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 14, 2022

Fitzpatrick brought up his crowning moment with the Jets during their magical 2015 season, the only winning campaign the team has had in 11 years.

In Week 16 at MetLife Stadium, the Jets beat the New England Patriots in overtime on a Fitzpatrick to Eric Decker touchdown pass in the right back corner of the endzone.

That set up the team to have a win and you’re in scenario in Week 17 versus Buffalo and we all know how that one turned out.

However, at the end of his trip down memory lane reminiscing about beating Brady multiple times he reiterated saying, “regardless I’m making sure to say that I’m that motherf*****.”

A New Tom Brady Has Emerged From the Rubble

When Brady finally left the Patriots and by virtue the AFC East, suddenly for the first time in over 20 years there was hope among the other teams in the division.

From 2003 through 2019, New England won 16 of 17 divisional titles. The only one they didn’t win during that span was the year Brady tore his ACL/MCL and they lost a tie-breaker to the Miami Dolphins or they would have won it that year too.

It seemed like everyone finally had a fighting chance, well that was until the recent emergence of superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

His career started off wayward with turnovers and inaccuracy but he was slowly nurtured by the Bills organization and has developed into one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

Allen has been a frontrunner in the MVP discussion, the Bills entered the season as the prohibitive favorite to win the Super Bowl, and it is believed in NFL circles that they have the best roster in football.

If the Jets want to win the division for the first time since 2002, they will likely need to overcome another Tom Brady over the next 20 years to do so.

