Robert Saleh Takes Shot at Agent, Marcus Maye Wants to Stay With Jets

Tension has been running high on 1 Jets Drive over the last few months.

Marcus Maye wanted a long-term deal with the New York Jets but it never came to fruition before the franchise tag deadline this offseason.

The former Florida Gator and his agent weren’t happy with how the negotiations went down and let their thoughts be known publicly on social media.

That continued to add to the rift between the player and the organization. Something that didn’t help bring that relationship any closer was the DUI arrest from February that Maye kept hidden from the team.

Agent Fires off Tweet, Coach Fires Back





After Maye got injured in the Week 3 matchup vs the Denver Broncos, his agent tweeted out that he should “be healthy by the NFL trade deadline.”

That seemed to indicate that the franchise tag designee would welcome a new destination and that really ruffled even more feathers with the Jets.

Gang Green head coach Robert Saleh took a not so subtle shot at Maye’s agent during his open availability with the media this week:

“Just like everyone you have to ignore the noise. Focus on the things you have control over. Every second you spend on things you have no control over you’re taking away from your ability to dominate the controllable. The message is to ignore the noise: you can’t control what people say, you can’t control what people make up, and you can’t control what agents tweet. But you can control how you operate on a day-to-day basis to put your best foot forward.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh took a not so subtle shot at Marcus Maye’s agent (@ErikBurkhardt) during his presser, ‘the message is ignore the noise, you can’t control what people say, you can’t control what people make up, you can’t control what agents tweet’: 👀 #NYJvsNE #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/9qruSqMqdf — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 22, 2021

After this tweet was sent out several fans pointed out that when Saleh uttered the words, “you can’t control what agents tweet” he did a drop the mic motion with his hands. We’ll let you be the judge of that with the video above.

Maye Changes Stance, Wants to Remain in Green





When Maye has been away from the facilities there has been a ton of drama with his legal situation and his trigger-happy Twitter agent, but when he has been in the building, things have been all business.

“They know me,” Maye said to the media. “Once I’m in the building, I’m all go. I don’t think there’s a trust issue from my end and stuff like that. They know I’m 100% with these guys every time I step on the field and walk in the building.”

This week he had his first chance to address the media since the DUI incident became public and about his agent’s remarks.

Maye said there was nothing to the tweet saying, it was nothing more than an injury update.

In more important news, the former Florida Gator reiterated his desire to remain with the Jets in 2021 and into the future.

“They know I want to be here. They know I’m 100% with my guys.”

Maye is currently on the franchise tag for $10.6 million and he is set to be a free agent this offseason. At that point the Jets will have a choice to make, they’ll either slap the franchise tag on the 28-year old for a second consecutive season or they can let him go in free agency.

It seems like for the first time in a while there is some strong optimism that maybe the two sides will be able to work something out this offseason. For a while, it seemed like it would be another inevitable divorce similar to what transpired with ex-Jets safety Jamal Adams.

