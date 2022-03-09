Robert Saleh Could Reunite With 6-Time All Pro on Jets in Free Agency

When coaches are looking to fill out their rosters in the NFL, they typically look to their past for candidates.

That is definitely something people should expect as the New York Jets continue to get deeper and deeper into their offseason. Connections at every level of the coaching staff could make sense on which free agents they should bring in and which ones they should ignore.

With that in mind, a very surprising name just became available that could be an interesting fit on the green and white.

A Shocking Move and a Possible Connection





The Seattle Seahawks shocked the football world on Tuesday, March 8 when they traded away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a monster deal.

Although few knew that wouldn’t be the last bombshell of the day.

Adam Schefter later shared that Seattle had informed superstar linebacker Bobby Wagner that they were releasing him outright.

The Seahawks saved over $16.6 million with the move and officially waved the white flag that they’re entering a full-blown rebuild in 2022.

Naturally, the next prevailing question was asked, where would Wagner land next?

One team that wouldn’t immediately come to mind, but could actually make sense is the Jets.

Head coach Robert Saleh and Wagner crossed over for two seasons in Seattle from 2012-13. During that time the former Utah State product helped the Seahawks win their first and only Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

The Jets have a clear and obvious need at linebacker. Saleh has cut his teeth as a linebacker whisperer and has praised CJ Mosley for his veteran leadership. Adding a player from his past who is considered one of the best linebackers of this generation would be a very interesting move.

The 31-year-old (will be 32 by the start of the 2022 season) has been to eight Pro Bowls, owns six first-team All-Pro nominations, and has led the league in tackles twice.

On top of that, he has put up absolutely elite numbers throughout his career:

1,383 total tackles

23.5 sacks

68 tackles for loss

78 quarterback hits

60 pass deflections

11 interceptions

All of those stats are wildly impressive, but his best ability has been availability. In his decade in the league, Wagner has only missed 10 games and has played in 151 of 161 possible contests.

Diving Slightly Deeper Into the Possibility





Okay Wagner is free to sign with any team he wants and there is a clear connection to Saleh, but would he really sign here?

That is a question we don’t know the answer to.

How good was that relationship with coach Saleh? How important is money in Wagner’s next landing spot? Also what is the career choice post-football for Wagner?

If he has aspirations for a broadcasting career or jumping into television, perhaps the Jets would be an intriguing spot.

There is a lot of familiarity with the coaching staff, scheme, and there is a massive need at the linebacker spot.

Wagner could bring leadership and professionalism to a team that is among the youngest in all of football. From the Jets side of things, this makes all the sense in the world, now whether or not Wagner is willing to accept the Jets as a landing spot is another matter entirely.

