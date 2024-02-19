Sauce Gardner Sends Strong Message on Jets Free Agent Recruiting

Sauce Gardner is back to his old tricks for the New York Jets.

The two-time first-team All-Pro officially announced on X previously Twitter that “LeSauce is finally back.” That is the recruiting nickname that he has given himself.

He then openly asked his 209,500 social media followers and specifically Jets fans, “Who we want y’all?? Tee [Higgins]? Mike [Evans]? Calvin [Ridley]? Davante [Adams]? [Jerry] Jeudy? Or I can switch to WR. It’s really up to y’all lol.”

Who we want y'all?? Tee? Mike? Calvin? Davante? Jeudy? Or I can switch to WR.. It's really up to y'all lol https://t.co/wrrTy04Xr3 — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 19, 2024

Gardner Explains His Plan as ‘Jets General Manager’

“I know a lot of y’all are skeptical about how LeSauce recruits. First, I start by getting an elite QB.. Then, I get the WRs that I know could win me a National 7on7 tournament.. Then I get an O-Line to protect my elite QB so he can throw to them.. Then I move on,” Gardner said.

Gardner referenced his own recruiting efforts from 2023 that lured Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets. Part of his ritual included gathering several of his teammates at his house to burn a cheesehead.

Gardner then started responding to several social media posts talking about players that could potentially become available.

One social media user said, “Tampa Bay Buccaneers [WR] Mike Evans reportedly watching what the team does with Baker Mayfield before committing to [re-sign] with the team.”

Gardner said in response to this post, “Or is he … nvm” with a laughing face emoji with a sweat drop.

Evans is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

“[Brandon] Aiyuk is one WR I see who gets open the majority of the game but don’t get thrown the ball. And he can win in contested situations so even if he’s not wide open, he should get the opportunity to make a play on the ball instead of throwing it away -LeSauce(GM),” Gardner put out on X.

Aiyuk is one WR I see who gets open the majority of the game but don't get thrown the ball. And he can win in contested situations so even if he's not wide open, he should get the opportunity to make a play on the ball instead of throwing it away -LeSauce(GM) https://t.co/pKKVQYcuwX — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 19, 2024

Aiyuk, unlike Evans, is under contract for the 2024 season. Although he is due for a massive extension after his career season. That means the only way the Jets could acquire him is via trade.

The San Francisco 49ers playmaker gave “a cryptic response” at his locker about his future with the team. Also, several family members spoke for and about him on social media which has also stoked the flames about a potential trade.

Gardner Shares His Thoughts on Jets Backup QB Situation

A fan asked “LeSauce” on social media for his opinion on the potential of Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell becoming Rodgers’ backup in 2024.

Gardner responded, “Honestly, it doesn’t matter because Aaron is about to do something this year that shocks the world in a great way. Ohh, and CPOY -LeSauce(GM).”

Honestly, it doesn't matter because Aaron is about to do something this year that shocks the world in a great way. Ohh, and CPOY -LeSauce(GM) https://t.co/c4mM25obmc — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 19, 2024

Gardner in his response to that fan predicted that Rodgers would be the NFL Comeback Player of the Year next season.

The odds from Vegas Insider haven’t been released yet for next season on this topic, but you’d have to imagine Rodgers will be among the betting favorites.

Rodgers’ torn Achilles four snaps into the season was the storyline of the NFL year. Imagine if he can return to form he would put the Jets on the map for the first time in over a decade.