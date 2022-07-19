Completely Shredded Braxton Berrios Blasts Madden With Viral Photo [LOOK]

The new thing to do for Madden in 2022 is to slowly release their ratings over a multi-day period to create as much buzz and interest as possible.

With that being the case, we are slowly getting leaks and insight into what the video game thinks of a slew of players including several members of the New York Jets.

One player got pretty ticked off with a questionable rating he received from the illustrious video game franchise.

Not Too Thrilled With the Results

That player was wide receiver, Braxton Berrios.

On Instagram he shared his displeasure with one particular rating that he completely disagreed with:

“@EAMaddenNFL has me as a 53 strength but I’m not bothered by it or really even care. Being as strong as an average teenager is cool plus I don’t look at that stuff anyway, it’s just a game. So yeah like I said, unbothered.”

Berrios posted two photos both revealing a naked torso with an impressive physique and short shorts to show off his leg muscles. In the second photo, Berrios is contorting his body to show off even more strength and overall chutzpah.

Here are the full ratings for Berrios from Madden:

Overall: 75

Speed: 92

Acceleration: 91

Strength: 53

Catching: 86

Jumping: 86

Kick return: 87

Toughness: 77

Spectacular catch: 76

Catch in traffic: 79

Break tackle: 71

Stamina: 86

The good news is if any player has a qualm with any piece of their rating in Madden they can do exactly as Berrios did.

By sharing their displeasure, EA Sports will send out their Madden Ratings Adjustor team to review your case. If after surveying the evidence they agree with you, they have no problem with today’s technology adjusting it and updating it on the video game immediately. However, if they disagree then they’ll leave the rating the way it was.

A Key Cog to the Puzzle

While the Madden overlords may be overlooking the strength and impact of Berrios, the Jets coaching staff sure isn’t.

On the Flight 2022 docu-series that provided some insight behind the scenes on how the Jets operate, several coaches pounded the table for Berrios to return this offseason.

He was heralded as a glue guy in the locker room. Someone with fantastic chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson. Plus an All-Pro returner can affect the game in a variety of ways.

On top of all that stuff, Berrios is the ultimate insurance policy. If any injuries hit the top of the depth chart that includes Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson, or Elijah Moore the Jets won’t have to look far to find a capable body to step up.

When someone asks how important is insert player to you, a common response is to follow the money.

The Jets paid the former Miami product $12 million across the next two seasons with over half of that fully guaranteed ($7 million). If that doesn’t say what they think of him, nothing will.

