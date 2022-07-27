Jets Sign Ex-Chiefs DB After 3 Tryouts, Cut Hard-Hitting Safety

Day two of New York Jets training camp ended the same way day one did, with a flurry of roster moves by general manager Joe Douglas.

As the Jets GM attempts to bring in the right 90 players for camp, he continues to mix and match with his final few roster spots. Today, Douglas hosted a defensive back tryout of sorts — according to the NFL transaction wire — with three new faces coming in for a look.

They were 2020 UDFA Luq Barcoo, Baltimore Ravens 2019 fourth-rounder Iman Marshall, and 2022 UDFA Devin Taylor. The former ended up sticking around.

Jets Ink Luq Barcoo, Release Jovante Moffatt

We have a winner — the former Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback, Barcoo. The Jets’ official Twitter account announced the news.

We've signed DB Luq Barcoo and released DB Jovante Moffatt. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 27, 2022

Within the article, team reporter Eric Allen detailed the addition: “After going undrafted in 2020, Barcoo signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and totaled 10 tackles in three games. He also has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021-22) and most recently the Kansas City Chiefs this spring. Barcoo played in college at San Diego State, appearing in 24 games in 2018-19 and recording 10 INTs and 30 PDs. In 2019, Barcoo was credited with 9 INTS and 16 PBUs.”

A feisty DB, Barcoo fits the profile that head coach Robert Saleh likes to employ. NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein once described him as a “ball-hawking outside corner” who “has good speed and terrific instincts that show up when reading the quarterback or the route.”

Barcoo always faced an uphill battle in Kansas City after the Chiefs drafted five defensive backs in April. However, the San Diego State product may not find New York any easier. Gang Green is loaded at cornerback with Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Jr., Michael Carter II, Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols and Javelin Guidry headlining the roster battle.

The depth isn’t weak at safety either, although it appears Douglas has been looking for players that can make an impact on special teams. They signed cornerback Craig James last week — a known ST leader — but elected to release him on July 26.

Joining James on the open market will be ex-NYJ safety, Jovante Moffatt. After entering the franchise on a reserve/future deal in January, the hard-hitter found himself behind a logjam of players at his position.

Moffatt was unlikely to make the 53-man roster but perhaps Barcoo can impress special teams coordinator Brant Boyer and stick around on either the active roster or the practice squad. Oh, by the way, the new signing just turned 24 today on July 27 — happy birthday!

Jets Hold Onto Dru Samia, Update on Tevin Coleman

To go along with the roster seesawing above, the Jets also retained a cut from last night on an injury designation.

Associated Press NYJ beat reporter Dennis Waszak Jr. shared the news on Twitter: “[Guard] Dru Samia was placed on the #Jets‘ reserve/physically unable to perform list after he was waived yesterday with a failed physical. He doesn’t count against NY’s 90-man roster limit.”

G Dru Samia was placed on the #Jets' reserve/physically unable to perform list after he was waived yesterday with a failed physical. He doesn't count against NY's 90-man roster limit. — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) July 27, 2022

There was also an update on running back Tevin Coleman, who ended up on the non-football injury list ahead of practice. Coach Saleh explained that the veteran is dealing with an illness and that “he’s a little sick.”

Saleh says RB Tevin Coleman, who placed on the non-football injury list yesterday, is dealing with an illness. #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) July 27, 2022

Sounds like nothing to worry about on that front — expect Coleman back in pads sooner rather than later.

