Stephen A. Smith Roasted for Jets Trade Proposal: ‘Good Thing He Isn’t the GM’

Aaron Rodgers has publicly chosen the New York Jets and obviously, the Jets have chosen Aaron Rodgers.

All that’s left is to work out a trade with the Green Bay Packers — who appear to be holding out for a larger return — and big-name media personality Stephen A. Smith had a bold suggestion for Gang Green on a recent viral segment of ESPN’s First Take.

.@stephenasmith thinks the Jets should give up two first-round picks to acquire Aaron Rodgers 👀 "New York Jets haven't been to the playoffs since 2010. … Desperate times call for desperate measures." pic.twitter.com/isPHptIfyC — First Take (@FirstTake) March 16, 2023

“Absolutely a first-round pick,” Smith blurted out after host Molly Qerim asked what the Packers should demand in return. “Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the game — still.”

Smith then added, “at least one,” which began one of his patented rants. “Let me be very, very clear,” he voiced. “If you have to give up two first-round picks to get Aaron Rodgers, I think you should do it if you’re the New York Jets. I will remind everybody, this is not just about the greatness of Aaron Rodgers, okay? It’s not just about that. It’s about the perpetual futility of the New York Jets! They haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1968 [winter of 1969]! They haven’t been to a Super Bowl since 1968!… By the way, since 2010, not only have they not been to the Super Bowl — they ain’t been to the playoffs. New York Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010. So when you are that futile, when you are that inept, when you are that moribund as a franchise for years! For decades! I mean, spanning over 50 years! Desperate times call for desperate measures… If it takes — I would say one — but if it requires two first-round picks, damnit, give it to ‘em.”

Ex-NFL WR Torrey Smith Joins Jets Fans in Disgust Over Stephen A. Smith’s Demands for Aaron Rodgers

This video currently has over 3.5 million views, but it only has just over 1,000 likes. That tells you all you need to know about Stephen A.’s trade demands.

In recent weeks, Jets supporters have taken to the notion that they shouldn’t have to part with one first-round pick, let alone two, and the ESPN host’s opinion really set everyone off.

Ex-NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith even joined Gang Green nation in roasting Stephen A., replying: “Good thing he isn’t the GM 😂 This makes no sense! He is going to retire very soon and the Jets are building in the right direction.”

ESPN colleague Kimberley A. Martin also chimed in: “Two 1sts?!?” She included a hilarious photo of her disagreeing with one of Stephen A.’s takes in the past.

Ex-Jets DL turned analyst Leger Douzable also spoke for a lot of fans in stating: “2 1st round picks and Rodgers may only play a year 🤔. If that’s the case the Jets should have checked on Lamar Jackson.”

“He literally knows nothing about sports,” a popular fan comment read, and another said: “Stephen A’s shelf life has expired.”

“Weird take that the jets should bid against themselves,” a third wrote.

Of course, Packers supporters loved this deal for their franchise. One simply tweeted: “Packers would be a fool not to get two 1st rd picks for Rodgers.”

There was one popular fan response that was a little more down the middle than most — which is usually where the truth lies in a polarizing debate. He responded: “Jets have the leverage. A rod [Rodgers] wants to play for the Jets. Packers want to move on from arod. I expect one 1st rounder and a few day 2 picks.”

It remains to be seen if the Jets will have to part ways with their first-round selection in 2023.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo Calls the Draft the Next ‘Pressure Point’ for Packers in Jets Trade Talks

On March 17, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo spoke on this topic on a segment of NFL Now.

From NFL Now on the debate of leverage in the #Packers–#Jets negotiations in an Aaron Rodgers trade. The value of this year’s draft picks vs. next year’s creates the next pressure point. pic.twitter.com/s0rCjEFK05 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2023

“Everybody seems to understand that this is going to get done at some point, the question now is just when does it have to get done?” Garafolo began.

He noted that both sides do have some “leverage,” before explaining why the Jets have the advantage at this time.

“To me, the next pressure point is the draft,” Garafolo voiced, “because draft picks are going to be involved in this trade. And if you’re the Packers, don’t you want the draft picks [involved in the trade] in 2023 rather than 2024?”

The reasoning behind this was that the Jets should have a higher (meaning worse) spot in the draft order next year with Rodgers as their QB (one), and the prospects Green Bay takes can contribute sooner (two).

Garafolo also noted that Rodgers can practice with the Jets wide receivers away from team facilities if he chooses to, and that the four-time MVP already knows NYJ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system and playbook.