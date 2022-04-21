Jets Reporter Unconvinced Team Will Target ‘Sauce’ Gardner at No. 4

Around this time last year, it was pretty clear that the New York Jets were going to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall. In 2022, the possibilities feel endless.

Although general manager Joe Douglas could go any number of ways with the No. 4 overall pick — including trading it — two favorites have emerged according to the oddsmakers. Vegas Insider currently projects Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux as the most likely selection (+275) with Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner just behind him at +300.

Pass rushers Jermaine Johnson II (+450) and Travon Walker (+500) are next after that with offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (+900) rounding out the bettor’s top five for Gang Green. It’s a list that includes a few fan favorites — Gardner being one of them — but one long-time NYJ beat reporter is skeptical that the Bearcats CB is being seriously considered.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Jets ‘Would Have to Deem Gardner a Unicorn-Type Player’

“While cornerback is a premium position on the NFL landscape, it’s viewed differently by coach Robert Saleh,” commented ESPN’s Rich Cimini during an article on April 17. He added that the Jets head coach “believes he can find system corners later in the draft for his zone-based scheme.”

The well-informed journalist did not source this as fact, implying that his educated guess was based more on Saleh’s history in San Francisco and Seattle. Cimini concluded:

The Jets addressed the position in free agency, signing D.J. Reed (three years, $33 million). To make another major investment, they would have to deem Gardner a unicorn-type player. In Saleh’s world, a tie goes to the edge rusher.

Cimini has a point, Saleh’s defenses have not typically spent major resources on shutdown corners. Richard Sherman was a fifth-round draft pick in Seattle and the 49ers’ defense relied more on its pass rushers, linebackers and safeties than its CBs.

The one exception was Jalen Ramsey, the No. 5 overall selection in 2016 — Saleh was the Jacksonville Jaguars linebackers coach at the time.

Of course, many do feel that the Cincinnati alum is the best cornerback in the draft by far, while others have him and LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. neck and neck on their boards. Coach Saleh once told the media that “you can never say no to a unicorn,” but it’s unclear if Gardner fits that description in the eyes of the front office.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Which Is the Greater Need, EDGE or CB?

You could argue that the Jets have decent depth at both defensive end and cornerback, and yet the two most likely prospects to be drafted at No. 4 overall represent the best and brightest at those positions.

Below are the edge rushers and CBs that are currently on the Jets roster.

EDGE Cornerback Carl Lawson D.J. Reed Jr. John Franklin-Myers (potential DT) Bryce Hall Jacob Martin Brandin Echols Bryce Huff Michael Carter II Vinny Curry Javelin Guidry Tim Ward Isaiah Dunn Jabari Zuniga Rachad Wildgoose Bradlee Anae Jason Pinnock (potential safety) Hamilcar Rashed Jr. Justin Hardee

That’s nine players fighting for a spot on the 53 at each of these positions. The problem with both of these groups is that each one lacks superstar talent.

Don’t get me wrong, Lawson was signed to be a superstar and Reed and ‘JFM’ just inked pretty nice deals as well, but the play has been inconsistent beyond that. Hall, Huff, Echols and Carter have all flashed in moments but they’ve also displayed flaws in their respective games.

Hall struggles at forcing turnovers. Huff and Carter haven’t been reliable against the run. Echols has shown a tendency to commit key defensive pass interference penalties.

Late pass-rushing additions like Martin and Curry could theoretically shift Gang Green toward Gardner, but the key factor that one cannot overlook is Saleh’s heavy rotation on the D-line. This unit alternates constantly and the Jets HC has made it abundantly clear that he’ll never stop searching for EDGE help in his system.

On the flip side, Saleh prefers to stick with his two starting corners all game. Say what you want about Hall and Echols, but the pair of youngsters have done enough to earn another look opposite Reed.

Based on that, plus the rotational need behind Lawson, it’s hard not to agree with Cimini on this one.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!