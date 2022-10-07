Proposed Trade Lands Jets $8M Starter From NFC Rival

The New York Jets are 2-2 on the season and there is hope in the air.

However, one thing has plagued the green and white throughout the early portions of the 2022 campaign. Offensive line injuries have smacked the team seemingly on a weekly basis and have left them crippled.

One interesting trade possibility could give them another option in the trenches for this season and moving forward.

Teven Jenkins-Denzel Mims Trade Winds Blowing Again

Throughout the first four games of the season Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has been a healthy scratch.

It was something the former Baylor product predicted when asked what he expected right before the season started.

Gang Green has depth, star power, and players that have a history on special teams at wide receiver. That has made their former second-round draft choice an expendable piece moving forward.

One trade suggestion that had some legs during the preseason was a potential swap of disappointing young players between the Chicago Bears and the Jets.

On the Flight Deck Podcast, ESPN’s Rich Cimini talked about the possibility of a Teven Jenkins trade this week:

“Now the one name that will probably get floated out there is Teven Jenkins of the Chicago Bears. He was drafted a couple of years ago as a [offensive] tackle, but he actually had a good game against the New York Giants last weekend as a right guard.”

So far this season Jenkins has played in 53 percent of the offensive snaps for the Bears. While that may not be what the Bears originally planned on when they selected him with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, at least he is getting on the field.

The same can’t be said for Mims in New York. Perhaps this is a deal that can help out both sides with a straight-up swap.

Gang Green needed depth a few months ago on the offensive line and that need has only grown with a rash of injuries. While in the windy city the Bears desperately need pass catchers for their young quarterback Justin Fields.

Teven Jenkins Is Better Depth for Jets Than Denzel Mims

Jenkins is only in the second year of his rookie contract which has a total value of $8.4 million.

While Mims still has a year and a half left on his deal, but at a much lesser value (under $4 million left).

The Jets have a lot of depth at wide receiver and that is a far easier position to replace than depth on the offensive line.

Protecting Zach Wilson should be of paramount importance to this Jets organization. Mims has shown flashes, but he is cryogenically frozen on the bench.

With every passing injury, the Jets’ depth in the trenches gets weaker and weaker.

Jenkins may be doing fine at right guard now, but if the Jets were able to acquire him they’d kick him back out to offensive tackle.

During Cimini’s pod, he said that the Jets may just be fine sticking with what they have. While things may appear dire heading into Week 5 the dynamic could dramatically shift here soon.

Eventually, the Jets will get Duane Brown, George Fant, and even Max Mitchell back from injury. Once they all return things will be much better on 1 Jets Drive.

That is all true, but general manager Joe Douglas knows better than anyone that you can never have enough depth. A Jenkins-Mims trade swap is a low-risk versus high-reward kind of move that the organization should strongly consider.