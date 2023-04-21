Jets Were Aggressive in Landing Former All-Pro: ‘We Want You’

Punters don’t normally make headlines in the NFL, but it was a big deal for the New York Jets to find an answer at the position this offseason.

On Friday, April 7 Gang Green announced that they had signed former All-Pro punter Thomas Morstead to a one-year deal.

“It felt aggressive” is how Morstead described the Jets’ contract offer to me during a 33-minute interview on my YouTube channel.

“I think No. 1, it wasn’t so much about how much I was getting paid, I mean I signed the veteran salary benefit contract. [That] is below my market, but they guaranteed the whole thing. They basically said we want you back and we’re committing to you for this season. That is a tremendous offer [and] there’s probably not too many guys that are on the veteran salary benefit that are getting the whole thing guaranteed.

It felt aggressive in a way, even though it’s the minimum they can pay me but it’s a commitment [for] the entire year. This was just an aggressive thing to do. They just said look we really want you and we’re putting our money where our mouth is in the form of guarantees.”

Thomas Morstead Set to Make History With Jets

The 37-year-old will only make $1.3 million in 2023 with the Jets. However, that salary will be significant for the former Pro Bowler.

“When I earn this year’s salary I’ll have made more money punting footballs than anyone in league history,” Morstead revealed during our interview. “I’ve had as awesome of a journey as anybody.”

According to Spotrac, Morstead’s career earnings (including his 2023 Jets salary) comes to a grand total of $36.3 million.

The 14-year veteran is tasked with replacing Braden Mann in 2023. Mann was initially taken with the No. 191 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

When the former Texas A&M product got hurt in 2021, the Jets called Morstead to fill in during his time away. Two years later the Jets have now cut Mann and officially replaced him with Morstead.

“Sometimes a fresh start is just needed for a team and a player,” Morstead explained the Jets’ decision to cut Mann during our interview. “To me, he is one of the top 10 talents in the NFL. He is a really talented kid. I would not be surprised if he is playing another eight or nine years. We’re friends he sent me a really nice message about a week after everything went down and just said he appreciates all the mentorship over the years. We’ve known each other for a long time since he was in middle school. I’m really pulling for him.”

Thomas Morstead Drops Some Aaron Rodgers-Jets Breadcrumbs

I asked Morstead if the Jets quarterback situation was discussed during his conversations with the team and if there were any “assurances” of a certain guy eventually coming.

“All I can tell you is that I asked and I’m not going to give you the answer on that. I can tell you that I’m super excited to be up here and I think this team has a great shot to do something special this year if we all have a good mindset and attitude. I wasn’t going to a team that I didn’t think had a shot to make a run.”

I then winked at Morstead and audibly said, “wink” to which Morstead replied, “wink.” You can take that information as you see fit.

The reason why I asked that question is because of the uncertainty. Right now the current quarterback options are underwhelming on the Jets roster.

So I figured the Jets must be saying something behind the scenes on who they plan on being QB1 (cough Aaron Rodgers cough) to potential free agents as they’re recruiting them.