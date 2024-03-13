Jets Free Agent Reveals Exact Time He Plans on Signing New Contract

The suspense is over.

New York Jets punter Thomas Morstead shared a curious post on social media with the caption, “March 13 @ 4:01 EST…”

The day and time that he highlighted is 60 seconds into the new 2024 league year officially kicking off.

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed on X previously Twitter that Morstead “can’t sign [an extension] before the first day of the league year (Wednesday) because of a technicality (he’s currently on a veteran salary cap benefit).”

In other words, it appears Morstead is ready to sign a new deal to stay with the Jets as soon as he is eligible to do so.

Jets Set to Retain Elite Special Teams Unit From 2023

The Jets put all of its eggs in the Aaron Rodgers basket last season. He went down four snaps into the year.

Somehow someway the green and white scratched and clawed to a 7-10 finish despite having one of the worst offenses in NFL history.

The only reason for that somewhat respectable finish is because of an elite defense and an elite special teams unit.

Gang Green already re-upped with placekicker Greg Zuerlein and it sounds like they hope to bring the rest of the band back together.

Rich Cimini of ESPN told Connor of NY Flight Jets Talk that there’s a “chance” special teams ace Justin Hardee returns. Additionally, he reiterated that there is a “really good chance” Morstead re-signs in the next “24 to 48 hours.”

Last season Morstead led the NFL in punts with 99. That was also the highest mark of his 15-year career in the league.

I spoke to Morstead before the season on “The Boy Green Show” and the expectation was that he wouldn’t be on the field as often. With Rodgers leading the offense, Morstead wasn’t planning on being relied upon as much as he was. In theory, a healthy A-Rod would have led one of the most prolific offenses in the league so the thought of punting would have been placed on the backburner.

Instead, the complete opposite occurred. The Jets offense was so lackluster that Morstead was on the field more than he ever had previously during his tenure in the NFL.

Heading into 2024, Morstead is expected to handle a much lighter workload.

Rich Cimini of ESPN Gives Plenty of in-House Jets Updates

The Jets plan on retaining plenty of their own free agents on the open market.

Rich Cimini of ESPN joined NY Flight Jets Talk and provided some key updates on several players.

“I think there’s a really good chance” that veteran defensive tackle Solomon Thomas comes back, Cimini said.

He also said that there is a “really good chance” that Ashtyn Davis will return to the fold. “That is a really saturated safety market right now,” Cimini explained.