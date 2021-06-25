Throwback New York Jets Uniforms Are Making a Comeback in 2022

It’s time to party like it’s 1969! On Thursday afternoon the NFL made an exciting announcement for the 2022 season.

Throwback uniforms will be returning to the gridiron next year. The league shared the news in a memo.

Back in 2013, the league stopped using alternate helmets over safety concerns. This will snap a nine-year drought.

Teams that intend to take advantage of this rule change must notify the league office by no later than July 31, 2021.

This opens up an array of interesting options for teams like the New York Jets.

Taking a Gander at Gang Green’s Uniform History

New York Titans (1960 through 1962)

This was the most unique combination in franchise history. The Titans rocked a navy blue color paired with gold. It was a small shout-out to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish who then owner Harry Wismer had an affinity for.

52 years ago today, Joe Namath made good on his guarantee as the Jets beat the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/iASFL7qWmF — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 12, 2021

New York Jets; kelly green and white (1963 through 1977)

This was the official start of the Jets as we know them today. Prior to the start of the 1963 season, Sonny Werblin bought the team and changed the name and colors. This is a special uniform combination that was worn during the one and only Super Bowl in franchise history.

Green helmets and modern logo (1978 through 1997)

This is the helmet every Jets fan seemingly wanted back as the primary choice during the most recent brand change (more on that later).

There was a solid mix of terrible play and spectacular moments during this era. The New York Sack Exchange is the first thing that comes to mind with this jersey combo and for good reason.

Retro update (1998 through 2018)

This is the uniform of the millennial generation. While the Jets have been a laughing stock for most of the last decade, the first 12 plus years of this jersey era were quite successful for the green and white. Multiple AFC Championship game runs and a ton of trips to the playoffs. Not too shabby.

Take Flight era (2019 through present)

This era, if you even want to call it that, sort of speaks for itself. This is the Adam Gase era and he’s been consistently thought of as one of the worst head coaches in NFL history.

Contrary to popular commentary, these uniforms are actually pretty solid. Three different combinations: stealth black, spotlight white, and gotham green. When the team starts winning, hopefully, these uniforms will get more respect from the fans.

Ranking the Best Uniforms We Hope To See in 2022





Play



New York Jets uniform and uniform color history If you love the New York Jets and their colorful history, then you're going to love this terrific two-minute video by NFL Films which chronicles the uniform color history of the Jets franchise from its founding as the New York Titans in 1960 as part of the upstart AFL to the modern era in their… 2013-09-22T03:20:03Z

Fun fact the Jets became the first team in NFL history to ever wear a throwback uniform. That was back in 1993, the 25th anniversary of the Super Bowl III team.

In the 21st century, the Jets have utilized the old school New York Titans’ full uniforms on a variety of occasions. It’s a polarizing uniform among the fans, but make no mistake about it we’re looking forward to its return in 2022.

The other one that fans should circle is the 1978 through 1997 era. It’s a great kelly green and white combo with the stylized Jets wordmark on both sides of the helmet.

We haven’t seen those throwbacks in a long time, but they would make some serious waves.

Which New York Jets throwback uniform would you like to see come back in 2022? Reach us anytime on Facebook @HeavyOnJets, or Twitter @BoyGreen25 and @obermuller_nyj.