Jets Hire New Coach With Connections to Big Time QBs: Report

The New York Jets have added some big-time experience to the coaching staff.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport announced that Gang Green is hiring former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing as their new “passing game coordinator.”

The #Jets are hiring former #Titans OC Todd Downing as their new passing game coordinator, sources say, adding a veteran assistant with extensive experience to join new OC Nathaniel Hackett. Robert Saleh continues to beef up his offensive staff. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2023

Some Fascinating Big-Name QB Connections

The 42-year-old who will be 43 ahead of the start of the 2023 season has been around the block.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed that Downing has some fascinating connections with a few potential quarterback options this offseason.

Downing had been with the Titans organization since 2019 so he has an obvious connection with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

He has one year left on his deal through 2023 for $27 million.

Todd Downing has ties to two potential QB options: Ryan Tannehill (been a coach in Tennessee since 2019) Derek Carr (Raiders QB coach/OC from 2015-17) https://t.co/PwSy7FiZAU — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) February 13, 2023

The other quarterback he has a direct connection to is Las Vegas Raiders passer, Derek Carr. Downing was his quarterback coach and offensive coordinator from 2015 through 2017.

These clear connections to a new coach being hired on the staff will make the rumor mill run wild with new possibilities about a potential team-QB pairing in 2023.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.