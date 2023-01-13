Jets Encouraged to Make Hot College Coach an ‘Offer He Can’t Refuse’

A new name has surged to the top of the list for the New York Jets.

On the Badlands Podcast, analyst Connor Rogers explained what he would do if he was responsible for replacing Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur who was fired earlier this week.

“Listen if I’m the Jets, I would make Todd Monken an offer he can’t refuse financially.”

It Will Be a Tall Task to Lure Todd Monken From College to the Pros

Things are going quite well for Monken with the Georgia Football program.

The 56-year-old was hired back in 2020 as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. All he has done in that span is go 37-3 and win back-to-back national championships.

“I love the idea I’m actually giving praise to the people that tweeted this at me. I’ve had a lot of people tweet at me Todd Monken,” Rogers revealed on the Badlands Podcast. “I just want to let them know this, I love Todd Monken and I wanted the Jets to hire him as their head coach back in 2019 whether that was right or wrong. Well I mean it was right because they chose Adam Gase over him. You could have literally said your own grandmother and that would’ve been an upgrade.”

Good morning once more from LA! Time to share some content from last night's postgame festivities as we continue coverage on @GoodDayAtlanta.#UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Stetson Bennett & the "surreal" feeling of winning back-to-back #NationalChampionship games 👇 pic.twitter.com/TbaWIUzt9T — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) January 10, 2023

“To answer the Todd Monken question if you have made it this far, just Google Todd Monken’s salary. He makes over $2 million per year at Georgia’s offensive coordinator. Unless he is chomping at the bit after back-to-back national titles to get back into the NFL. I’m just kind of pointing your sails in the right winds here. He makes a ton of money, he just completely destroys everybody at the college level right now. I don’t really know why he would take this job [Jets offensive coordinator role] just being honest.”

Rogers is correct, Monken makes a lot of moolah.

According to the latest USA Today data, Monken makes $2.01 million per year which makes him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

Throughout his career, Monken has mostly cut his teeth in the college ranks as an offensive guru.

He started coaching officially back in 1989 and has been with nine different collegiate programs for over 25 years in total.

During that long coaching run he has had some random hits in the NFL as well:

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver coach (2007-10)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator and quarterback coach (2016-18)

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator (2019)

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.