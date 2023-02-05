Ex-Jets First Round QB Listed as Tom Brady Replacement Option

An unlikely former New York Jets quarterback could be the solution to a brand new problem.

ESPN Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine listed QB Sam Darnold as a potential replacement option for Tom Brady in 2023.

On Wednesday, February 1 Brady announced his retirement, for a second time, during a short 53-second video posted to his social media portals.

“I’m retiring, for good.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Sam Darnold Potentially Replacing Tom Brady?!

Brady had spent the last three seasons on the Buccaneers after a long and fruitful career with the New England Patriots.

With the 45-year-old no longer in the picture, the only quarterback under contract for Tampa Bay is an unproven youngster in Kyle Trask.

One name that could make sense is Sam Darnold. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 after spending the last two years with the Carolina Panthers.

The former USC product appeared in 18 games and made 17 starts during that span with Carolina. Darnold completed 59.5 percent of his passes, threw for 3,670 passing yards, and had a 7 touchdown to 3 interception ratio.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was part of the Jets brass when they originally selected Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Throughout his first three years in the league, Darnold showed flashes of brilliance. However, they were often mired by wild inconsistencies and a bounty of turnovers.

Darnold is still only 25 years of age and he will turn 26 by the start of the 2023 season.

Tom Brady’s Surprise Retirement Could Affect Jets QB Plans

Tom Brady was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

While the odds of him joining the Jets were probably very slim, Brady’s decision on his future was still likely to have major ripple effects on Gang Green.

If he went to a quarterback-needy team that would have taken a landing spot off the board for one of the Jets’ other targets at the position this offseason. In theory that would have potentially helped the Jets.

However, now that he is retiring for good this time, a team that was hoping to land him will now pursue other available options.

In theory that could create additional competition for the Jets as they try to fill their own void at the quarterback position.

Timing is going to be key in all of these conversations.

If the Jets choose to wait for an option they risk potentially missing out on some of the other quarterbacks who are hoping to make their decisions very quickly. Regardless of who is on the Jets list, they have to make sure they land him, or else the fan base could riot.

Right now the Jets have Zach Wilson but he isn’t viewed as a viable option as the starting quarterback in 2023. The only other quarterback under contract beyond the former No. 2 overall pick is Chris Streveler.

While he has evolved into a fan-favorite, Streveler is much more likely a practice squad candidate than a legitimate option in the quarterback conversation this offseason.