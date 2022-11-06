Jets Twitter Owns Bills With Perfectly Planned Troll Job After Upset

If they weren’t already, the New York Jets are officially playoff contenders at 6-3 after a massive victory over the division rival Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

The defense deserves the first mention in this one — led by cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed Jr. as well as safety Jordan Whitehead. This NYJ secondary held MVP candidate Josh Allen to 205 yards passing with two interceptions and five sacks from an always-ferocious rotation of pass rushers.

As the clock struck zeros, SNY reporter Connor Hughes praised the Jets defense by posting the superstar quarterback’s stat line, adding that you can “forget top-five… this might be the NFL’s best defense.”

Zach Wilson and the offense also got the job done with an impressive bounce-back performance that relied on a steady rushing attack and a whole lot of Garrett Wilson (eight for 92 yards receiving). After an upset like this, it was only right that Gang Green fans celebrated in style and the Jets’ official Twitter account led the way by trolling Buffalo perfectly.

Jets Twitter Trolls Bills After Week 9 Upset Win

There has been a lot of talk about the Bills’ new stadium on social media, whether you’re a downstate New Yorker angry with the price or a Buffalo fan touting every detail. Rightfully so, the rival Twitter account shared digital projections of the pristine-looking complex on October 27.

Within those photos was an “Easter egg” type of insult — a minimized scoreboard in the background that read: Bills, 24. Jets, 3. Today, Jets Twitter made sure to correct that miscalculation.

make sure y'all get everything right in that new stadium pic.twitter.com/eihhaoFBex — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2022

“Make sure y’all get everything right in that new stadium,” they trolled with a video that digitally updated the scoreboard to 20-17 Jets with zeros on the clock. As always, it was a postgame “W” for one of the best social media crews around with over 18,000 likes and counting.

The same NYJ account also urged their fans to “believe in this team,” something that many struggled with after an ugly loss at home against New England the week before.

BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM pic.twitter.com/4jhr0PvhMA — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2022

With that in mind, the Green & White — or should I say the White & Black based on their jersey selection that doesn’t seem to lose — has now won five out of their last six games and remains firmly in the mix in both the AFC and the AFC East.

Top Jets Twitter Reactions in Week 9

The NYJ account didn’t stop there, posting all of the Bills pregame predictions with the scorelines — a classic that they do after every Jets win. It was a clean sweep in favor of Buffalo this week.

raise your hand if you picked against the Jets pic.twitter.com/8ySfMTT0Q3 — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2022

They also sent out a video of fan-favorite wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who had a message for the Las Vegas oddsmakers. “It was like 11.5-point underdogs, at home,” he told the camera before proclaiming loudly, “Jets! Win!”

DON’T TELL US THE ODDS pic.twitter.com/v9rdhxCd7J — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2022

Others around the NFL community reacted too, including Jets fan Mike Greenberg of ESPN. “That is the most impressive, meaningful, sensational victory the Jets have had in a decade,” he wrote.

“Jets starting the game with a muffed kickoff and managing to win as double-digit underdogs is enough to show they are substantially different than recent years,” voiced Joe Caporoso of the Turn on the Jets podcast.

Hughes was back again to give some well-deserved props to Reed. “DJ Reed might be one of the Jets’ best free-agent signings of the last 10 years,” he stated. “Can’t believe NYJ got him for what they did. He’s been huge for this defense.”

Finally, ex-NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody tweeted that “It’s officially a dogfight in the AFC East ladies and gentlemen!”