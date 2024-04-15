Jets Predicted to Add Prospect Compared to All-Pro OL Zack Martin

The New York Jets have plenty of options in the 2024 NFL draft.

However, the most important task according to Field Yates of ESPN is to protect Aaron Rodgers. In a three-round joint mock draft, Yates and Mel Kiper Jr went back and forth predicting what would happen through the first 100 picks.

At pick No. 10 in the first round, Yates mocked Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu to the green and white.

“Yeah, the versatility would be phenomenal. As a sixth man? Are you kidding me? You are getting a left tackle who has arm length [that] surprised people there. Right tackle, guard, he can be like Zack Martin [of the Dallas Cowboys],” Kiper explained on “First Draft.”

Martin played offensive tackle at Notre Dame but made the transition to guard at the next level. He ended up becoming the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. Martin has earned nine All-Pro nominations, seven of those coming on the first team, and the other two coming on the second team.

The Biggest Debate Point for the Jets on Draft Day

In the written version of the mock draft, Yates explained that he “thought about Georgia tight end Brock Bowers here after the Jets added Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses in free agency, but I wound up landing on Fautanu because of his versatility to potentially play four different spots along the offensive line.”

Kiper added on “First Draft” that Fautanu has a chance to be “the best sixth man in the National Football League.” Although he said that you can’t rule out Fautanu finding his way onto the football field if he’s the pick for the Jets.

He could steal a starting spot from one of the veterans who has already been penciled in.

Connor Rogers of NBC Sports believes Fautanu could become the new starting left guard over John Simpson. Also, Rich Cimini of ESPN told Will Parkinson of “TOJ Talks” that a player like Fautanu could even take the job from an established veteran like Morgan Moses at right tackle.

“Injuries happen, attrition takes place in the NFL, especially when your two offensive tackles are 33 years old. I needed to protect Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers can elevate the level of play for other pass catchers more so than backup offensive linemen can keep Aaron Rodgers healthy. Give me Troy Fautanu here in the first round and there’s a chance he becomes a 10-year fixture in New York,” Yates explained on “First Draft.”

Jets Set to Visit With the OL Swiss Army Knife Ahead of the Draft

Fautanu, 23, is scheduled to make a top-30 visit with the Jets on Wednesday, April 17 per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

The hectic schedule continues for projected top 10 pick Troy Fautanu: Source says he has a 30 visit with the #Jets on April 17 — after previous stops with Philly, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, among others. New York holds the 10th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and tackle remains a… pic.twitter.com/KGHJ7OZNYj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 11, 2024

The big man has starting experience at both guard and offensive tackle from his days at Washington. Although most recently he has been protecting the blindside including all 15 of his starts this past year.

Dane Brugler has Fautanu ranked as his No. 1 guard in the 2024 NFL draft class. In “The Beast” Brugler explained that Fautanu could stay at tackle at the next level but “his skill set also projects well to guard and center. He offers legitimate five-position potential at the next level.”