Jets Met With New ‘Big Play Weapon’ for Aaron Rodgers: Report

The New York Jets are turning over every stone to find new weapons for Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network shared on social media that Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin visited the Gang Green facilities ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

Franklin also has visited with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and the Cleveland Browns, per Garafolo.

Dane Brugler said in “The Beast” that Franklin “can be a big play weapon (before and after the catch).”

Jets Appear to Be Preparing for Alternative Scenarios

There has been a lot of hubbub about the Jets possibly taking a wide receiver with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round this offseason. However NFL draft analyst Russell Brown told me on my radio show in Syracuse on Friday, April 12 that the depth of this wide receiver class is outstanding.

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Franklin was graded as a second to third-round prospect in The Beast.

Either the Jets are considering a considerable trade back in the first round or perhaps the team could look to move up from the third round. Gang Green doesn’t own its second-rounder because of the Rodgers – Green Bay Packers trade last offseason.

In Matt Miller’s seven-round mock draft for ESPN, he predicted that Franklin would be the No. 61 overall pick in the second round. The Jets hold the No. 72 overall pick in the third round.

That is well within range for a potential trade-up. According to the NFL draft value chart, New York would have to sacrifice a mid-fourth-round pick to move up to No. 61 overall from pick No. 72.

A Lot to Like About the Potential Franklin – Jets Pairing

Franklin measured in at 6-foot-2 and weighed in at 176 pounds at the NFL combine. The talented Oregon wideout showed out in Indianapolis with his testing numbers.

He finished No. 10 among wideouts in the 40-yard dash (4.41), No. 11 in the vertical jump (39.00″), and No. 5 in the 3-cone drill.

Franklin spent three years in college all at Oregon. During that period, he finished with 160 receptions, 2,483 receiving yards, and caught 25 touchdowns.

In each of the last two seasons, he led his conference (Pac-12) in receiving touchdowns. The only other receiver to have more touchdowns than Franklin during that period is Ohio State superstar Marvin Harrison Jr, per Brugler.

One of the Jets’ top goals this offseason was to alleviate the pressure off of Garrett Wilson by adding more pieces to the offense.

“Franklin could become a coveted complementary piece for an established WR1 or a productive vertical target for a team looking for instant help in the passing game,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein explained.

If the Jets found a way to secure Franklin outside of the first round, it would open up the possibilities with the top pick.

This path would allow the Jets to focus its first-round pick on adding some protection for Rodgers on the offensive line. Brown told me on “The Manchild Show with Boy Green” that the depth at wide receiver is much better than the depth at offensive tackle.