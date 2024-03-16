‘Multiple’ Jets Players Recruiting 1 of Joe Burrow’s Top WRs

The New York Jets are pulling out all the stops to lure a talented pass catcher to the team in free agency.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, “Multiple Jets players, including Garrett Wilson, reached out to [Cincinnati] Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd about joining them.”

Boyd, 29, is an unrestricted free agent. He has spent the first eight years of his career with the Bengals.

It Appears to Be Down to 2 Teams for Boyd’s Services

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic said the “biggest hurdle” in Boyd becoming a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers is the Kansas City Chiefs with the green and white being labeled a “dark horse.”

Since Kaboly put this out on social media, it seems like the Chiefs went in a different direction signing veteran wide receiver Marquise Brown.

The thing working against the Jets if it is truly down to them and the Steelers is the touchy-feely aspect. Boyd was born and raised in Pennsylvania and went to college at Pitt.

Joining the Steelers would give the 29-year-old a chance to go back home.

Connor Hughes of SNY mentioned that Wilson has a “nice relationship” with Boyd and that he’s a potential option for Gang Green.

Boyd Could Plug-and-Play in the Slot for the Jets

Garrett Wilson is the top wideout on the team and regardless of the roster moves this offseason that won’t change.

The team is desperate to find help that’ll draw attention away from Wilson. Boyd isn’t a big name by any means in the league, but he’s been wildly productive.

In eight seasons, Boyd has averaged 11.7 yards per reception, has a 68.1% catch percentage, and averages 4.3 catches per game.

There doesn’t appear to be this Pro Bowl or All-Pro caliber ceiling based on his track record. However, he does bring with him a high floor and a level of consistency.

In seven of his eight seasons, Boyd has registered at least 600 receiving yards and over 50 catches.

New York needs a WR2 and a WR3. It appears Allen Lazard will be dipping down the depth chart to WR4 if he is even on the team come September.

Based off of his first year with the Jets, it would be foolish to rely on him. Inevitably he should be better playing with Aaron Rodgers. Who wouldn’t be?

However, they need more help. Boyd could be a solid WR3 and maybe a temporary WR2. People in the building have been raving about the depth of this wide receiver class in the 2024 NFL draft.

If general manager Joe Douglas is worried about budget concerns then there is no better pipeline than college football. That is cheap labor.

In theory, the Jets could sign a guy like Boyd and draft a player whether on the first or second day of the draft. If the rookie is ready for a workload right off the bat then he can fill in as WR2. If he isn’t ready to take on that challenge then he could slide more comfortably in at WR3 while he develops.