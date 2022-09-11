Jets Newcomer Sounds off With Expletive-Filled Quote After Loss

The New York Jets did not show the improvement that fans were hoping for on September 11 during a 24-9 defeat versus the Baltimore Ravens, continuing the franchise’s embarrassing September losing streak.

Generally speaking, this sort of start to a season would bring a popular saying to mind: “Same old Jets.” An expression NYJ faithful would love to scrub from existence.

One 2022 acquisition doesn’t want any part of that narrative, however.

Conklin: ‘It’s Not the Same Old S***’

Media members spoke to tight end Tyler Conklin after the game — who did not have the debut he was hoping for despite a late touchdown reception — and you could hear the emotion in his words.

Piecing together the quote from New York Daily News reporter Antwan Staley and The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, Conklin voiced:

“We have a lot of football to play, we’ve got a good team. I know everybody thinking ‘same old s***,’ but it’s not the same old s***. We’ve got a good team and I think everybody could feel it. The defense played really really well today. The offense, we’ve got to be better.”

Fans appreciated the fight from the newcomer but they didn’t necessarily agree with him.

The Buffalo Jet Fan commented, “I love Conklin and honestly that’s the right attitude. But bro you just got here. It’s the same old s*** until proven otherwise.”

Another tweeted: “Bless Tyler Conklin, but it’s the literal definition of the same old s***. The ‘old s***’ of course, is Joe Flacco.”

“Play Like A Jet” chimed in too: “Apparently #RavensFlock missed this ‘#Jets are actually a good team’ memo as they proceeded to step on the #Jets like a chainsmoker putting put a cigarette today.”

And finally, one last fan pointed out that “every new player on the Jets whether it’s a draft pick or [free agent] thinks it’s a new culture and ‘same ol Jets’ is dead. In a few years they’ll be gone and we’ll be doin the same s***.”

As you can see, morale is not high heading into Week 2 but there were some positive takeaways.

Minor Improvements? Or Sign of Things to Come?

Again, this wasn’t the way anyone wanted the home opener to go, but there were a few pros.

The defense hung with a former MVP quarterback for half the game and the run D looked much better than last year. Of course, you have to keep that going for four quarters but with a more productive offense, Jeff Ulbrich’s unit may have gotten the job done.

We’ll see if this defense can continue to step up and become the strength of this roster moving forward.

The 2022 rookie class also played like veterans for the most part — outside of a Breece Hall fumble and an overmatched Max Mitchell at right tackle. Jermaine Johnson II got in on his first sack and QB hit, Sauce Gardner was stout in coverage and broke up an end zone attempt to the monstrous Mark Andrews, and Garrett Wilson made several intelligent and elusive football plays on the ball.

Amazing coverage by Sauce Gardner on Andrews. #Jets rookies look really really good. get excited. — Mike Obermuller (@obermuller_nyj) September 11, 2022

Even Hall showed flashes despite only accumulating 61 all-purpose yards. Wilson ended up finishing second in receiving yards behind Corey Davis, with 52 off eight targets.

There’s also an important word to remember that most diehards may not want to hear right now, perspective. The Ravens are a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2022 and this game was a measuring stick for head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets.

In the end, it proved that Gang Green is not a playoff team yet — that much is clear — but perhaps they can become a truly competitive NFL franchise again once a very new roster starts to gel and Zach Wilson eventually returns.