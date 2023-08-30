Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Chimes in on Aaron Rodgers, Jihad Ward Hard Knocks Beef

In case you missed it, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers got into it with New York Giants defensive lineman Jihad Ward during the preseason finale on August 26. The moment was then documented on HBO’s Hard Knocks, which aired on August 29.

Before long, it went viral on X (shared by the Jets and The 33rd Team insider Ari Meirov).

Oh boy. Aaron Rodgers to #Giants' Jihad Ward after he got hit late: "Show some respect. I don't even know who you are." Rodgers then throws a TD pass and looks for Ward: "Don't poke the bear." TRASH TALK AARON RODGERS.pic.twitter.com/csIoRPtSD7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2023

The exchange after the late hit went as follows: [Rodgers] “That’s f****** bull**** bro. What the f*** was that? Show some respect, bro. Come on, what the f*** is that? Five damn steps? I don’t even know who you are, bro.” [Ward] “I don’t know who the f*** you are.” [Rodgers] “You don’t?”

Later, after throwing the touchdown to Garrett Wilson, Rodgers directed a “don’t poke the bear” comment at Ward, and the two went jawing at it again. On the sideline, the Jets QB relayed the conversation to a teammate, noting that he called “bull****” went Ward claimed he didn’t know who Rodgers was either.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Trolls Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Over Hard Knocks Clip

So, how did Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill get himself involved in all this? Simple, the morning after on August 30, “the Cheetah” attempted to troll Rodgers and NYJ fans on X. “I’m with Jihad Ward,” he wrote, “who is number 8 for the jets 😭.”

I’m with Jihad Ward who is number 8 for the jets 😭 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 30, 2023

Now, Hill is clearly just messing around, but given his prior relationship with Gang Green nation is nearing the level of a powder keg — based on his ‘Jets who’ remark after choosing the rival Dolphins over the Green & White — fans didn’t take too kindly to this social media post.

“You know who Quinnen Williams is though,” one Jets fan replied with a GIF of Williams stiff-arming Hill to the ground in 2022.

You know who Quinnen Williams is though pic.twitter.com/QRn2gKuks0 — Pain (@YeetRangers) August 30, 2023

This GIF was actually a very popular response in Hill’s mentions, as were comments about his off-the-field issues.

Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania weighed in too, writing: “A guy you’ve never beaten.” The NYJ film analyst included a screenshot with proof of this claim.

If there are two things that Jets fans do exceptionally well, they are — remaining loyal to their team and rallying around a common enemy on social media. Today on August 30, Hill was that common enemy for Gang Green.

Jets & Dolphins’ Arms Race Continues as Both Look to Overthrow Bills in 2023

The Buffalo Bills are the current kings of the AFC East, but both the Jets and Dolphins have been making moves to overthrow them in 2022 and 2023.

Obviously, this all started with Miami’s acquisition of Hill. The Dolphins also poached a few role players from the Jets this spring, but New York upset the apple cart when they traded for Rodgers and all that came with him — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Dalvin Cook, etc.

The NYJ-Miami arms race may not end there, as the Dolphins have been involved in talks with the Indianapolis Colts and star running back Jonathan Taylor. Although no deal was struck between the two sides ahead of the 53-man deadline, Miami appears to understand — as do the Jets — that there’s only one way to go “all-in.”

It’ll be interesting to see if these two AFC contenders continue to add as the season goes on, and if the Bills decide to do anything in response. The Jets play Buffalo on Monday Night Football in Week 1, but they don’t face off against Hill and Miami until the first ever Black Friday game in Week 12. A lot can change from now until then.