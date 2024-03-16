Tyron Smith Sends Message to Aaron Rodgers After Signing With Jets

The New York Jets just pulled the trigger on an all-in type of move.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on social media that former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith “intends to sign” with the green and white.

Schefter added that it is a one-year deal with a maximum value of $20 million.

Jets are giving OT Tyron Smith a one-year deal that, with incentives, could be worth up to $20 million, per source. Smith is said to be looking forward to the idea of protecting Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/9823litxBT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

CBS NFL Insider Josina Anderson spoke with Smith after the news broke and she shared the details of that conversation on X previously Twitter.

“I feel like it’s going to be amazing. Of course, me being with Dallas, he’s kicked our butts twice in the playoffs—so I know what he’s capable of,” Smith told Anderson. “Honestly, I’m just excited about the opportunity.”

Jets Fill the Biggest Hole on Its Roster

The green and white had done a solid job so far in free agency filling voids in the trenches. However, the biggest piece of the puzzle remained unanswered. Who would be playing left tackle?

That question was emphatically answered on Friday, March 15. Smith, 33, has been manning the blindside for the majority of his NFL career.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus told Jets team reporter Eric Allen that Smith, “is still one of the top five offensive tackles in the NFL. The guy is a superstar.”

Last season the former Cowboys star was rated the No. 1 pass protector among all OL in football.

Smith originally entered the NFL back in 2011 as the No. 9 overall pick in the first round. During his 13-year career to date, he has appeared and started in 161 games.

The Jets Have a Brand New Starting Offensive Line

The green and white entered the offseason with two holes to fill in the starting lineup. Right before free agency, the Jets created one more by releasing veteran Laken Tomlinson.

That put a lot of pressure on general manager Joe Douglas to fix the trenches in a single offseason. That was something he had been tasked with when he was first hired back in 2019. If he couldn’t do it in five years, what made you think he could do it in a single offseason?

Douglas has somehow waved his magic wand and has created a brand new starting five by March 15.

Smith plugs in at left tackle, John Simpson goes to left guard, Joe Tippmann will line up at center, Alijah Vera-Tucker will go back to guard, and finally, Morgan Moses will assume his role at right tackle.

The next important step for the Jets is securing depth. Last season the team was forced to start 13 different offensive line combinations across 17 weeks. While this unit has the chance to be above average if they stay healthy, they have to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

That is especially true for Smith. As spectacular as he is when he’s on the field, Smith hasn’t played a full season since 2015. New York has to have a reliable contingency plan behind him just in case he’s unable to suit up.

Right now that option is probably second-year man Carter Warren, but the team should have higher aspirations for that position.