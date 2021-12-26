Jets QB Zach Wilson’s Feel Good Christmas Moment Goes Viral [WATCH]

The 2021 season hasn’t gone according to plan for the New York Jets.

They were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago, they have been beleaguered by injuries, and they have a terrible record at 3-11.

Despite all of that, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson had one of the all-time feel-good moments during the Christmas holiday.

On Saturday morning Wilson and his family decided to go out to breakfast to celebrate Christmas at The Ritz Diner in New Jersey.

They were eating their meal when the waitress at the diner recognized Wilson as the quarterback of the Jets, her son’s favorite team, so she asked him for an autograph and a picture.

Not only did the 22-year-old fulfill that request, but he went a step further by offering a pair of tickets to Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars to the woman and her son.

The mother started breaking down crying and getting emotional and asked him if he was kidding? To which he replied, “I swear” as Wilson took in the moment.

They then embraced in a warm hug during the holiday and the entire moment was captured by Wilson’s mother on her Instagram story.

Wilson said the only thing he’ll need is her email, as she was collecting herself, she then exclaimed, “oh my God I have to call him” referencing her son.

“He is giving you tickets to go to the game tomorrow”, the mother shouted as Wilson jumped in the FaceTime video to say hello.

She told @ZachWilson her son is a massive #Jets fan, so he gave her 2 tickets to tomorrow’s game. Awesome stuff. @nyjets pic.twitter.com/ty5FmaQDv7 — Cool Your Jets (@CYJpod) December 25, 2021

Sometimes we all forget what the Christmas holiday is truly about and Wilson taking a few moments out of his day and calling in a favor likely made this woman and her son’s life.

Incredibly Difficult Circumstances on Sunday





Hopefully, the mother and son enjoy the game on Sunday because it is going to be quite a challenge for Wilson.

Several players on both sides of the ball will be out of commission due to injury.

Safety Elijah Riley was already ruled out from that vicious concussion he suffered versus the Miami Dolphins. Plus on offense, wide receiver Jamison Crowder was downgraded to doubtful and is unlikely to suit up.

On top of the injuries, the Jets were also ravaged by the virus with over 17 players on the reserve/COVID list. That also includes head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback coach Rob Calabrese who are both out for Sunday’s game.

In their stead, veteran Ron Middleton will serve as the interim head honcho and Matt Cavanaugh will fill in for Calabrese.

This will be a shorthanded deck for the young quarterback to deal with, but he has a swagger and a confidence about him that should galvanize the team in these trying times.

