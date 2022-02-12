Zach Wilson Could Reunite With Stud Ex-BYU Teammate on Jets in 2022

One of the lesser-known needs for the New York Jets this offseason is a complementary running back to Michael Carter in the backfield.

Carter was spectacular in his rookie season, but he couldn’t stay healthy. He missed three games due to an array of injuries.

In the NFL you need multiple running backs. It keeps everyone healthy and extends the shelf life of the room.

While Carter is small, shifty, and elusive they need a true power back that can complement his game.

Fortunately, there is someone who fits the bill perfectly that could be a familiar face for Zach Wilson.

A Mock Draft to Answer the Question





Play



Mock Draft Monday: Best Jets Draft Fits, Senior Bowl nuggets from Russell Brown Boy Green was joined by National Scout for Cover 1, Russell Brown: – Who are the best draft fits for the New York Jets? – Buy or Sell on latest NYJ draft rumors coming out of the Senior Bowl – Largest Gang Green mock draft in this series! 2022-02-08T01:48:57Z

National Scout for Cover-1, Russell Brown, joined me on my Mock Draft Monday podcast talking all things Jets, draft, and providing weekly Gang Green mocks.

During his simulation, he predicted the Jets to take former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier with the No. 96 overall pick in the third round (mock trade projection during the exercise):

“This is Tyler Allgeier the running back out of BYU. I know you got Michael Carter but I’ve always said that Allgeier is actually a great fit for the Jets organization for this zone running scheme. This guy is a downhill runner and a former teammate of Zach Wilson. Why not? Let me add to this offense and provide a nice 1-2 punch with MC1. I don’t want to say Javonte Williams 2.0 but similar to what the Tar Heels had with Carter and Williams.”

Allgeier and Wilson were teammates for three seasons from 2018 through 2020. Now they have a chance to reunite on the green and white in 2022.

In his four seasons with BYU, Allgeier got exponentially better each year in every major statistical category: attempts, yards, touchdowns, receptions, receiving yards, and yards from scrimmage.

All in all the talented running back finished with 2,899 rushing yards, 37 touchdowns, and logged over 498 plays.

Some Additional Insight From the Draft Community





Play



Video Video related to zach wilson could reunite with stud ex-byu teammate on jets in 2022 2022-02-12T09:00:45-05:00

So who exactly is Allgeier? Well here is what the NFL draft Twitter community had to say:

Yards AFTER Contact – Last 2yrs 1. Tyler Allgeier 1,857

2. Kenneth Walker 1,667

3. Breece Hall 1,666

4. Sincere McCormick 1,568 …Allgeier is a stud. Big, tough and a consistent finisher! — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 7, 2022

This is a man who refuses to go down on first contact.

Tyler Allgeier led the FBS with 1,847 rushing yards after contact since 2020 🔷pic.twitter.com/m4BGYQWSa1 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 29, 2022

When you watch the tape it is easy to see the fit in this scheme and how he would complement Carter in the backfield.

Tyler Allgeier not talked about enough in this class. To me he’s Zack Moss (or at least what we thought Moss was) w/ 4.4 speed. pic.twitter.com/A8P462e74V — Air Raid | Off-Season (@TheBillsGuys) February 11, 2022

An interesting player comp, but that is exactly what the Jets are looking for. A ‘Zack Moss’ goal-line, short-yardage back, that also has the capability to spell Carter on occasion.

The Tyler Allgeier chase/forced fumble against ASU is incredible pic.twitter.com/yJAi19bGbC — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 21, 2022

If Allgeier ends up on the Jets this video from the BYU versus Arizona State game will likely be shown on a loop. It won’t ever make it on the box score, but this is the kind of hustle and never give up attitude you love seeing from football players.

It would have been very easy for him to pack it in on a play like this, but he didn’t. Instead, he chased down the defender and did his best Charles “Peanut” Tillman impression with the punch to force the fumble and give the ball back to his offense.

Allgeier has ideal size at 5-foot-11, 220 pounds. He packs a punch with his weight but also he hs proven to be very slippery and can break tackles with some wiggle.

Allgeier’s draft stock is fluid but has a chance to skyrocket at the NFL combine later this month.

Right now he has “day two potential” (second or third round) as the Pro Football Network describes.

