Jets QB Zach Wilson Breaks Silence on Concerning Injury vs. Bills

The New York Jets pulled off the biggest upset of the season in Week 9 when they beat the Buffalo Bills 20-17.

Although in the middle of the game there was a very scary moment when Jets quarterback Zach Wilson got smacked by a Bills defender and stayed down on the turf.

I have no idea how Zach Wilson completed this pass pic.twitter.com/7ta7CoRELz — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) November 6, 2022

Zach Wilson Provides Update on Jets Injury Front

After the game, Wilson provided some clarity on the injury front:

“No, it was actually just the ankle that I tweaked all the way back in like the Steelers game. It’s fine but it’s one of those things that kind of just gets shocked in the moment. I’m laying there and the trainer is like take a second. I’m like I know I’m good but I just need a second to let it calm down. It’s not a big deal, I’m healthy, I’m good. They were able to tape it up for me and I’m good.”

That is a massive sigh of relief because when Wilson got hit, two thoughts ran through Jets fans’ heads.

First off how in the heck was that not roughing the passer after the John Franklin-Myers call versus the New England Patriots?

Secondly, oh my goodness is Wilson okay? Is this Mike White time? Why us?

Thankfully Wilson was just a little shaken up and walked under his own power to the sideline. He did visit the blue medical tent for a quick evaluation but was able to go back to the sideline and get right back in the game.

Zach Wilson Delivers Big Time in Bills Win

A week ago Wilson had one of his worst games as a pro. He tossed three interceptions and was the main reason the Jets blew it against the New England Patriots.

All week long he faced questions about his future and whether or not he deserved to be the starting quarterback.

Head coach Robert Saleh said after the win versus the Buffalo Bills that it comes with the territory. Wilson will get all the blame for losses and will reap the benefits after wins.

To come back a week later and deliver for his team showed a lot of resolve from the 23-year-old:

72 percent completion percentage

101.1 quarterback rating

Wilson didn’t win any awards on Sunday, but he did win the game. This is a winning formula that led Mark Sanchez to back-to-back AFC championship games.

The former BYU passer made throws when he had to but for the most part, played the role of a game manager.

Throughout the 2022 season, it has proven to be a winning strategy. Wilson is 5-1 as a starting quarterback this season with his only blemish coming against New England.

The hope from the Jets organization is as he gets more comfortable throughout the season and defenses start to take things away that he can blossom when given the opportunity.

With the number of weapons they have on the offensive side of the ball paired with the creativity from offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, that isn’t a bad bet for down the stretch.